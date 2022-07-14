Carlax Quality Automotive invites all vehicle owners to join their Birthday Club!

Palmdale, CA, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Birthday Club – Carlax Quality Automotive, is a full-service auto repair shop, that invites all customers to join their Birthday Club and receive a gift that can be used at their auto shop. Visit Carlax for quality auto service and repair. Read more for details.

Palmdale, CA (https://www.carlaxauto.com/) February 21, 2022

Carlax Quality Automotive, Palmdale, CA, a full-service auto shop, is inviting its valued customers to become a member of their Birthday Club. Once you join, you will receive a little something from their auto shop as a special treat on your birthday. PLUS, there’re many application highlights that will add enjoyment to your vehicle ownership experience, including informational car care advice, newsletters, special discount coupons, and tips for preventative maintenance. You can even set up appointments online, and find out the cost of specific auto services or maintenance and repair problems.

Check out the new website of carlax quality automotive for news, coupons, updates, and money-saving discount specials. Look for the Birthday Club window on the home page of Carlax Quality Automotive. There, as you click on the “Join Club” button in that window, you will be directed to a second page where you can simply sign-up with your email address. It is easy—and takes just a minute of your time!

Happy Birthday from Carlax Quality Automotive!

About Carlax Quality Automotive

Carlax Quality Automotive is a full-service auto shop located in Palmdale, CA, and has been providing quality automotive service for many years. The certified mechanics at Carlax Quality Automotive employ today’s latest automotive technology and are equipped to handle all major and minor car maintenance and auto repair services on foreign and domestic vehicles. Dedicated to being the most trusted locally owned & operated name in complete auto service, their auto center is committed to providing quality auto repair and maintenance services at affordable prices.

