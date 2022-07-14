MLL Custom is Leveraging Their Poland-Based Manufacturing Facilities to Provide Custom-Made Furniture and Cabinets at Competitive Rates

The European-style furniture makers have manufacturing facilities based in Poland, where operational costs are significantly lower than in other European nations

Beverly Hills, California, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — As the demand for custom-made furniture continues to rise, the custom-made furniture market is projected to reach $67.7 billion by 2025 . Custom-made furniture generally costs more than standard furniture. It’s considered luxury goods and isn’t mass-produced. The high costs are because of the unique designs and elaborate building process. Since more people are now interested in unique, custom-made furniture, vanities, and kitchen cabinets, more manufacturers are now catering to this demand.

One such manufacturer is MLL Custom. MLL Custom Cabinetry & Furniture produces European-style furniture and cabinets. They make customized furniture, and each design is distinct. MLL Custom has its manufacturing facilities in Poland. They produce and sell unique, made-to-order furniture and cabinets at competitive rates. Operational costs and production expenses are significantly lower in Poland than in other European countries.

A representative of MLL Custom based in Poland explained, “We have a great relationship with our suppliers. This and operation efficiency allows us to leverage our resources and manufacture and sell made-to-order, contract furniture at competitive rates. We use top-notch components and German materials for our furniture and cabinets. We have skilled carpenters with excellent attention to detail, and they are the key to our success and competitive market rates. We take pride in the exceptional relationships we have built with our workers, suppliers, and customers.”

MLL Custom offers endless possibilities of customization for any home furniture. They use modern, European inspiration for all their pieces. They use realistic 3D renderings to help customers visualize their space before committing. They offer installation and timely delivery for all their clients.

MLL Custom focuses on building long-term relationships with its customers through its customer service. Their main focus is the comfort and beauty they bring into people’s homes. They have a dedicated design team that chooses the materials for their furniture and cabinets, and their work doesn’t just end there. The design team also carries out installation and delivery and offers guidance to the customers regarding home interior and remodeling.

About MLL CUSTOM

MLL Custom offers custom furniture and made-to-order furniture pieces. Their custom cabinets and furniture have a unique design, and they use modern inspiration. They use modern-day technology to visualize any space and provide 3D photorealistic renderings for their customers.

Contact Details

Website: https://mllcustom.com/

Phone: +1 424-279-9377 (Los Angeles) / +917-291-9491 (New York)

Email: office@mllcustom.com / ilona@mllcustom.com

Address: 317 S Robertson Blvd Beverly Hills, California 90211/