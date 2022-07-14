Interactive Kiosk Market Share, Emerging Trends and Forecast Report till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 14, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Interactive Kiosk Industry Overview

The global interactive kiosk market size is expected to reach USD 52.74 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing consumer involvement in the purchase process and an extensive focus on customized service delivery by industry players are the major factors driving the adoption of interactive kiosks. The geographical expansion and service enhancement using interactive kiosks enable companies to offer convenient, swift, and hassle-free service to customers with enhanced safety and security. The North American regional market dominated the global market in 2021.

The region’s growth can be attributed to incumbents of the retail and BFSI verticals, who continue to deploy interactive kiosks as part of their efforts to enhance the consumer experience. However, the Asia Pacific regional market is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as the retail, hospitality, BFSI, and healthcare verticals continue to grow. Incumbents of these industries continue to emphasize customer engagement. Based on end uses, the market has been further segmented into BFSI, retail, food & beverage, healthcare, government, travel & tourism, and others. Manufacturers have developed multiple self-service kiosks solutions for segments, such as travel & tourism, and healthcare.

Interactive Kiosk Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global interactive kiosk market based on component, type, end-use, and region:

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Service.

The hardware segment led the market and accounted for more than 45.0% share of the global revenue in 2021. The hardware segment includes kiosk equipment, such as displays, printers, and others. Enclosures, card readers, scanners, motion sensors, physical keyboards, touchpads, bill acceptors & recyclers are covered under the others segment.

The software segment includes Windows, Android, Linux, and others. Windows accounted for the largest market share while Android is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The adoption and integration of interactive self-service kiosks in product/service delivery will result in a reduction of associated delivery costs.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Retail Self-Checkout, Self-Service, and Vending.

The Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) segment led the market and accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 49.5% in 2021. Digital transformation initiatives and growing ICT spending are expected to spur the demand for ATMs in the market.

Customer satisfaction is of paramount importance in the retail industry. Hence, the industry is rolling out self-checkout kiosks to improve customer engagement & employee efficiency and reduce operational costs. These days, customers expect convenient and faster service without waiting in long queues or traveling long distances.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into BFSI, Retail, Food & Beverage, Healthcare, Government, Travel & Tourism, and Others.

The BFSI segment led the market and accounted for more than 51.0% share of the global revenue in 2021. Increasing demand for self-service technology in the BFSI segment is expected to propel the segment’s growth. The interactive kiosk has applications in almost every business sector, from retail, BFSI, government, healthcare, and education to entertainment.

In the tourism and transport sector, it offers way finding and directory solutions to locate the address and guide tourists. It also includes a parking ticketing and management system. Continuous technological development increases the application scope and provides opportunities in multiple sectors.

The smart technology of the magic mirror is grabbing the attention of fashion retail customers. Kiosks help inpatient management and telemedicine. Over the forecast period, the retail and BFSI segments will continue to be the largest end-users offering a wide range of self-directed service solutions for enhanced customer experience.

Interactive Kiosk Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is characterized by the presence of a few players accounting for significant industry share. New product launches and technology partnerships are some of the major strategies adopted by key companies to strengthen their market position. Key industry players are also heavily investing in research & development projects and focusing on establishing production infrastructure to develop and offer differentiated and cost-effective self-service solutions.

Some of the key players in the global interactive kiosk market include:

NCR Corp.

Diebold Nixdorf AG

ZEBRA Technologies Corp.

Advanced Kiosks

Embross Group

GRGBanking

IER SAS

