Spot Curing System Market Is Set To Grow At A CAGR Of Over 4.5% During 2022-2032

Key Segmentation

By Product UV LED Conventional Mercury Lamp

By Type Spot cure Flood cure Focused Beam Conveyor

By Pressure Type High Medium Low

By Application Bonding & Assembling Disinfection Coating & Finishing Printing Potting Temporary Masking Sealing

By Component HVAC Systems LED Grow Lights Control Systems & Sensors

By End-use Industry Medical Automotive Electronics Others

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America Europe Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe East Asia China, Japan, South Korea South Asia India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia and Rest of South Asia Oceania Australia and New Zealand Middle East and Africa GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa



Asia Pacific Demand Outlook for Spot Curing System

The Asia Pacific is one of the prominent regions in the spot curing system market after North America and Europe. The regional market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 5.5% during 2021-31. China and Japan are the key countries in the region for these products and collectively account for more than 50% of the regional spot curing business.

Such a share is attributed to the fact that China is a leading electronics manufacturers and has higher sales rates for these products, owing to variety at low cost. Whereas, the demand from Japan is due to high-tech products, with longer life-cycle.

Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of spot curing system include

Excelitas

Dymax

LOCTITE

IST METZ

Ushio

Panasonic

Hönle Group

Toshiba

Omron

Delo

American Ultraviolet

Uvitron International

FUWO

Electro-Lite

