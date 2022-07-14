Scar Treatment Market Trend, Research, Insights and Forecast 2028

Scar Treatment Industry Overview

The global scar treatment market size is expected to reach a value of USD 46.3 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 10.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Scar treatment market is developing at a fast rate due to the growing awareness among people regarding aesthetics. Acne scars are one of the most common concerns. Rise in the number of road accidents also results in several marks, which many a time require surgical assistance.

Scar Treatment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global scar treatment market on the basis of product, scar type, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Topical Products, Laser Products, Injectables and Others.

Topical products held the largest share of 58.0% in 2020. The availability of topical gels, creams, and silicone sheets as Over-the-Counter (OTC) products enables individuals to utilize them as a treatment for scars.

Laser products are also used extensively as they provide a non-invasive and painless alternative for the treatment of scars with minimal discomfort.

Other topical products include pressure garments such as elastic bandages, oils, sprays, and ointments. Pressure garments apply pressure to the scar site for its treatment. These are non-invasive and can easily be applied at home without any medical consultation.

Based on the Scar Type Insights, the market is segmented into Atrophic Scars, Hypertrophic and Keloid Scars, Contracture Scars and Stretch Marks.

Atrophic scars held the largest share of 36.4% in 2020 due to the rising prevalence of acne scars. These scars are usually treated with topical creams and gels. Hypertrophic and keloid scars are anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to their frequent occurrence among people with wound injuries.

Atrophic scars are usually a result of muscle and fat loss from the body over an injured area. Atrophic scars are usually formed when the skin produces insufficient collagen to heal the infection site.

The treatment of such scars usually revolves around the use of creams, gels, and ointments that are topical and are available easily. The treatment used for these scars helps stimulate the skin’s natural healing process to replace elastin, collagen, and other fibrous tissues.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Clinics and Retail Pharmacies/ E-commerce.

The hospitals segment dominated the market with a share of 43.0% in 2020 owing to the usage of sophisticated infrastructure and the presence of technologically advanced products in these settings for scar treatment.

The retail pharmacies/e-commerce segment is projected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period due to the rapid growth of online websites and easy access to scar treatment products on these websites. The outbreak of COVID-19 is also expected to boost the growth of the e-commerce

A vast majority of scar treatment is available at hospitals, allowing patients to choose from an array of options to reduce or remove the scar. Hospitals provide patients with initial emergency care in the majority of the cases often dealing with burn injuries, cuts and wounds, and other severe injuries.

Scar Treatment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key market players are forming strategic alliances to expand their product portfolios for scar treatment. For instance, in December 2020, Mölnlycke Healthcare opened a new distribution center at Northampton shire, U.K. This new distribution center was expected to ensure uninterrupted product supply throughout the U.K. with prevailing supply uncertainty caused due to Brexit and COVID-19.

Some prominent players in the global scar treatment market include:

Smith & Nephew PLC

Lumenis

Merz Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cynosure

CCA Industries, Inc.

Newmedical Technology Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Suneva Medical

