Sales Forecast Of Smart Remote Control Market Reveals Positive Growth Through 2031 : Fact.MR

According to a new study by Fact.MR, global sales of smart remote control were upward of 10,500 thousand units in 2018 and are estimated to record a Y-o-Y growth at over 18% in 2019. The smart remote control industry continues to remain influenced by a slew of factors that range from focus of players to offer enhanced user experience by leveraging modern interaction technologies, to proliferation of IoT devices and home automation systems.

The study opines that IoT remains an optimum solution for smart device manufacturers in the development of intelligent products that power smart homes, along with the integration of actuators and sensors that facilitate automatic control of home appliances and gadgets to suit user preferences. This has significantly rubbed off on advances in the remote control devices, with ‘wireless’ being the first choice of technology among consumers. Wi-Fi enabled smart remote control continue to remain preferred among consumers, with sales estimated to account for over 60% sales.

According to the study, sales of smart remote controls will remain driven by shifting focus of manufacturers toward leveraging of advances such as gestural input, multi-touch, and capacitive screens in their offerings. Key players in the smart remote control market are also focusing on integrating higher level of intelligent gestural interactions into smart remote control, to offer users with the most aesthetically and functionally advanced method of displaying information on the device.

Key Segments of Smart Remote Control Market

By Technology Type Infrared Smart Remote-Control Bluetooth Smart Remote-Control WIFI Smart Remote-Control Radio Smart-Remote-Control

By Use Case Residential Electronic Devices Commercial and Industrial Electronic Devices

By Regions North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



Chapter 1 – Smart Remote Control Market Executive Summary

A succinct summary of the smart remote control market has been given in the first chapter of the report, which offers a synopsis of main findings in the market, along with information on the structure of the industry. Opportunity assessment for a wide range of companies active in the smart remote control market has been provided with the aid of Wheel of Fortune. Main trends that are shaping the growth of the smart remote control market have also been detailed in this chapter.

Chapter 2- Smart Remote Control Market Overview

The report offers a concise overview of the smart remote control market, which covers the introduction and a definition of the target technology – smart remote control. A systematic breakdown of the smart remote control market has been provided in this chapter, which implies the scope of the research involved.

Chapter 3- Smart Remote Control Market Background

The third chapter of the smart remote control market report provided an incisive perspective of the market background, wherein various innovation that have been impacting the product demand are discussed in detail. This chapter also provides information about the use case and the type of technology used to aid the readers in gauging the growth of smart remote control market.

Chapter 4- Smart Remote Control Market Dynamics and Associated Industry Assessment

This section of the report on smart remote control market provides information about the various trends shaping the market progress, along with the ones that are likely to influence the growth of the market during the study period. Several trends related to innovation and mega developments have been given in detail in the report.

Chapter 5- Global Smart Remote Control Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2028

The exhaustive analysis and forecast on smart remote control market has been given in the fifth chapter of the report and its sub-sections. Imperative numbers, including historical, current and forecast size of the smart remote control market have been enumerated in the chapter.

Fact.MR study offers a long-term perspective of the smart remote control market for the period, 2019 to 2029. The smart remote control market is projected to record a volume CAGR of nearly 19% through 2029.

