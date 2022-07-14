Demand-Supply Scenario Of Kenaf Seed Oil Market To Remain In Equilibrium During Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Kenaf Seed Oil Market: segmentation

Nature Organic Conventional

End Use Industry Cosmetics & Personal Care Lubricants & Coatings Nutraceuticals Functional Food Biofuel

Regions North America Latin America Europe APEJ MEA



Burgeoning Demand for Biofuels to Underpin Kenaf Seed Oil Market Growth

Accelerating investments in oil and gas exploration activities due to a drop in the supply is creating a surge in the prices of fossil fuels. The growing prices of fossil fuel in addition to extended governmental support for research and development of eco-friendly fossil fuel alternatives is bolstering investments into the production of kenaf seed-based biodiesel. Additionally, kenaf seed-based biodiesel is increasingly gaining traction in an array of industries owing to their non-toxic nature and substantially low emissions. The plant-based fuel offers a potential eco-friendly alternative which can provide efficient performance while lowering the adverse impact of fossil fuel emissions on the environment. Studies have concluded a mixture of diesel and kenaf seed oil-based biodiesel to perform effectively under all load conditions. According to the report, the biodiesel segment is projected to register a Y-o-Y growth of over 7% in 2019 with numerous companies adopting biodiesel due to governmental regulations and in an effort to achieve sustainability.

Functional Food to Remain a Vital Revenue Pocket for Kenaf Seed Oil Market

Changing consumer lifestyle, food quality, and growing awareness about the lack of nutrition in the daily diet is creating a surge in the demand for functional food and nutraceuticals. According to WHO, cardiovascular diseases continue to remain the leading cause of deaths around the world and an increasing prevalence of the condition is propelling the demand for functional food and nutraceuticals that combat the development of the diseases. Numerous studies have suggested kenaf seed oil to exhibit hypocholesterolemia effects which can be leveraged for managing high cholesterol, lipid peroxidation levels, weight, and liver fat. The potential use of kenaf seed oil as cholesterol and weight deterrent can open lucrative opportunities for kenaf seed oil market.

The Fact.MR report tracks the kenaf seed oil market for the period 2019-2027. According to the report, the kenaf seed oil market is projected to grow at 6.2% CAGR through 2027.

