Sales of Biometrics Electronic Access Control Systems Gain Traction Due to Rapid Urbanization – Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The global electronic access control system market surpassed a valuation of US$ 11 Bn in 2020, with 1.7X growth anticipated over the decade.

The global electronic access control system market surpassed a valuation of US$ 11 Bn in 2020, with 1.7X growth anticipated over the decade. Major revenue hotspots include the U.S, Israel, and India, as they have high defense spending. Sales of electronic access control systems to the healthcare domain are expected to increase at over 5% CAGR.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Biometrics Electronic Access Control Systems market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users

Market Segments Covered

§ By Technology

Biometrics Electronic Access Control Systems Card-based Electronic Access Control Systems Keypad Electronic Access Control Systems Intruder Alarm Electronic Access Control Systems Perimeter Security Electronic Access Control Systems



§ By End User

Electronic Access Control Systems for Government & Defense Electronic Access Control Systems for Commercial & Institutional Use Industrial Electronic Access Control Systems Residential Electronic Access Control Systems



Key Takeaways from Market Study

APEJ is expected to emerge as the largest market in the global electronic access control system market.

APEJ is projected to create an incremental opportunity of over US$ 310 million during 2021-2031.

Followed by APEJ, North America electronic access control system market is likely to be the second-largest market during the forecast period.

Card-based Technology likely to be one of the highly preferred electronic access control systems. Meanwhile, biometric technology is also expected to experience robust growth during 2021-2031.

By 2031 end, the government and defence sector projected to exceed US$ 6.6 billion value. Moreover, it is also estimated to gain more than one-fourth of the revenue share by 2021 end.

“Rising adoption of electronic access control systems in the healthcare industry is expected to rev up demand in the global market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

The market is highly consolidated and manufacturers are trying to maintain their long-run dominance in the market. Key manufacturers for instance are constantly involved in developing new product line to enter the new application arena. Moreover, their thirst for market dominance is high owing to the rapidly growing market with higher potential.

Key Question answered in the survey:

Sales and Demand of Biometrics Electronic Access Control Systems

Growth of Biometrics Electronic Access Control Systems Market

Market Analysis of Biometrics Electronic Access Control Systems

Market Insights of Biometrics Electronic Access Control Systems

Key Drivers Impacting the Biometrics Electronic Access Control Systems market

Which are the Key drivers impacted by Biometrics Electronic Access Control Systems market

Restraints Shaping Market Growth

Market Survey of Biometrics Electronic Access Control Systems

More Valuable Insights on Biometrics Electronic Access Control Systems Market

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

