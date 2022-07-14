Sports Nutrition One of the Leading Revenue Pockets for Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market – Fact.MR Survey

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

The vendors involved within the global whey protein concentrate market offer whey protein concentrate with 50% – 80% ready to use protein concentration with several flavors such as French vanilla and deluxe chocolate. Other vendors offer highly concentrated (90%) whey protein to be used as an ingredient in other food substances and medicines.

The nutritional industry such as medical & clinical nutrition, infant nutrition and sports nutrition and goods markets such as animal feed and food, are driving the development in the global whey protein concentrate market. Whey protein concentrates are at par with dietary supplements due to its versatile nature and wide range of application possibilities as an ingredient.

Global Whey Protein Concentrate Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of the global whey protein concentrate market has been provided in the form of a table in the report. FactMR’s study on the global whey protein concentrate market offers information that is divided into 5 important segments namely: Composition, form, nature, end use and region.

Composition WPC – 35

WPC – 80 Form Powder

Cream Nature Organic

Conventional End Use Infant Formula and Baby Foods

Dietary Supplements

Food Processing

Sports Nutrition

Beverages

Others (Animal Feed, Clinical Nutrition, etc.) Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

Fact.MR finds that the global trends in health and wellness have made whey protein concentrate synonymous with key innovations in sports industry. People who work out regularly have a strong affinity for whey protein concentrate owing to its health benefits. The recent inclusion of probiotics in whey protein concentrate drinks is further enhancing the health quotient of these drinks and is likely to fuel the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the versatility of whey protein concentrate allows it to be used extensively with infant formulae, snacks, confectionaries, and dairy products. The global whey protein concentrate market is likely to gain impetus during the forecast period of 2019 to 2027 owing to a strong trend towards protein and high protein products across the entire food and drinks market. As whey has become a key strategic resource in the dairy market, the leading global dairy corporations are increasingly looking at additional future whey streams to maintain supremacy in the global market

However, the high maintenance costs of whey protein concentrate are passed onto customers and this is one of the major restraining factors that could cause hinder the market growth. The fluctuating price of raw materials and price level volatility also hampers the growth of whey protein concentrates market.

The Market Will Significantly Surge with the Advent of Sports and Nutritional Products”

FactMR opines that whey protein concentrate used for sports nutrition will account for over 70% of the market share. Whey protein concentrate with 80% of protein concentration is being used extensively for sports nutritional products. Food multinationals are continuous searching for ways to produce or source whey protein concentrate that is economical, easily available, and can be administered to food products to improve the overall quality.

Whey protein concentrate is lab-tested to determine its microbial count and nutritional profile after which the finished product is packed at a GMP, HACCP, and ISO certified production facility to be moved to other businesses. As whey protein concentrate rapidly digests in the body, its fast absorption and nutritional benefits have made food companies pay a large sum over it. Whey protein concentrate has also been found to improve, enhance texture, color, stabilize dry mixes, offer higher shelf-life, and improve the quality of processed meat and dairy products, bakery products, beverages, and snacks.

Nutraceutical Applications Have Skyrocketed the Demand of Whey Proteins Concentrates

The upcoming food industry trends demand the application of several substances rich in residues for food industries as value-added products. The strong growth application includes infant formula and dietary supplements. Target groups are now the generally active consumers rather than just athletes and sportsmen. The several nutraceutical companies are administering whey protein concentrate and even using it as a marketing approach. The mounting growth of healthy food and beverages, including functional ready-to-drink beverages in developing economies, is causing the increase in commerce for whey protein concentrate.

When health is compromised by a disease or illness, maintaining the body’s protein requirement becomes essential to promote recovery. Whey protein concentrate has been long recognized as an immediate source of protein based on its high protein quantity. The high protein concentration allows easy digestibility and good health. Adequate protein intake is becoming important for healthy living according to a nutritionist as it provides a substrate to preserve and build vital tissues. Due to this, the consumption of food materials with an adequate amount of whey protein concentrate becomes paramount.

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Whey Protein Concentrate, Sales and Demand of Whey Protein Concentrate, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.



