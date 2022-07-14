Global Sales Of Metals In Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Garnered A Market Value Of US$ 1 Bn In 2022

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure.



Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By metal, copper expected to account for more than 30% market share in 2022

By end use, commercial segment expected to hold more than 75% market share

Europe expected to hold more than 30% market share for metals in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Asia Pacific expected to dominate the market for metals in electric vehicle charging infrastructure by possessing more than 50% market share

Global market for metals in EV charging infrastructure to reach US$ 2 Bn by 2022

“Rapid adoption of electric vehicles and raw materials ability to reduce corrosion and enhance conductivity is driving the demand for metals in electric vehicle charging infrastructure.” opines a Fact.MR analyst

Competitive Landscape

In February 2020, CODELCO announced all its operations will participate in the Copper Mark Program. The company has also pledged to sustainable developments by 2030 and integrating carbon neutrality by 2050

JSW, Alcoa Corporation, Rio Tinto, Glencore, KGHM, Rusal, CODELCO, First Quantum Minerals Ltd, Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA), Norsk Hydro ASA are prominent metals in electric vehicle charging infrastructure market players.

In November 2021, Alcoa Corporation announced its plan to design aluminium refinery of the future. The company is focusing on reinventing its aluminum production by reducing the carbon emissions. Moreover, the company is the third largest third-party supplier of aluminum.

In February 2020, Glencore announced global marketing relationships with United States Strategic Metals. The relationship consists of a long-term agreement for 100% of the company’s product. The companies are focusing on exploring commercial segments for offering raw materials.

Report Attributes Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 2 Bn Project Market Forecast Value in 2032 US$ 10 Bn Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 18% Market Share of Asia Pacific 50% Key Companies Profiled Alcoa Corporation

CODELCO

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Glencore

JSW

KGHM

Norsk Hydro ASA

Rio Tinto

Rusal

Increase in air pollution is causing a major threat to human life. Thus, the adoption of electric vehicles across the globe is on a surge. Furthermore, to charge electric vehicles, the demand for charging stations has increased. As raw metals play a crucial part in the infrastructure of electric charging stations, the demand for the same is expected to rise in the upcoming assessment period.

