Grow Light Market Is Projected To Grow At An Impressive CAGR Of 8.2% By 2031

The global COVID-19 pandemic has upended several industries by disrupting day-to-day operations, limiting raw material supplies, and hampering production and growth.

This report provides actionable and valuable market insights for Grow Light. The latest report from Fact.MR provides details on the current market scenario in different regions along with historical data and forecasts of the market. The report also includes information on sales and demand for Grow Light Market across various industries and regions.

The global Grow Light market is  projected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 8.2%.  It is expected to be valued at nearly $11.4 billion   in 2032 from  $5.2 billion in 2022  .

data score market insight
Light Market Size Growth (2022) US $5.2 billion
Estimated market value (in 2025) $6.6 billion
Estimated Market Value (2032) $11.4 billion
Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 8.2% CAGR

Market research conducted by Fact.MR provides exclusive information on how the market will grow. The study identifies important trends determining the growth of the growing lighting market. This newly published report sheds light on important dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players and emerging players involved in production and supply. The latest report from Fact.MR provides a detailed market analysis of Grow Light.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on the Market Insights of Grow Light, its key dynamics, its impact on the entire value chain from suppliers to end users, and the growth of the Grow Light Market  .

main sector

  • By component:

    • hardware based
      • IP Desktop Phone
      • audio conference phone
      • DECT phone
    • soft phone
    • service
      • maintain
      • install
      • consultant
      • etc

  • By technology:

    • led
    • Fluorescent lamp
    • High Intensity Discharge (HID)
    • etc

  • By application:

    • indoor agriculture
    • vertical farming
    • greenhouse
    • Research
    • grass
    • etc

  • End use:

    • BFSI
    • health care
    • Sleeve
    • Agency
    • etc

  • By region:

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • europe
    • Asia Pacific
    • Middle East and Africa (MEA)

competitive outlook

How strong is the competitive landscape of the Global Growth Lighting Market?

In addition to developing new efficient devices and methods for a growing major player dealing with indoor plant lighting, it has expanded its presence through mergers and acquisitions. Germany’s leading company Fluence Bioengineering Inc., for example, partnered with Lamphouse in September 2020. And in March 2020, Signify acquired a stake in Cooper lighting Solutions in the US.

Large market players in emerging economies are trying to acquire contracts to supply year-round growth bulbs and services to supply government-funded plant growers. This strategy is a key path breaker for the retail market to generate higher revenue in the sales of growth lights for the plant market.

What are the recent developments achieved by the global Growth Lighting market players?

  • Fluence Bioengineering Inc. By OSRAM    launched a new model of the VYPR Top Light series in June 2020 . The new product now includes four more spectra in the series, increasing the efficiency to 3.8 micromoles per joule and allowing growers to optimize plant light based on requirements and geographic location.
  • Valoya has    expanded its RX series grow lights for indoor plants by adding two new models in September 2020 . Named RX500 and RX600, these new models can generate uniform light up to 1700 micromoles per second, replacing 1:1 HPS.
  • Heliospectra AB    launched a new LED lighting solution with the Mitra series at GreenTech in May 2019 . We also introduced led lighting solutions based on vertical agricultural applications under the name of SIERA light bar and HelioCORE lighting control system.

Key Questions Answered in Grow Light Market Report Survey:

  • Grow Light Sales and Demand
  • Growth of Grow Light Market
  • Grow Light’s Market Analysis
  • Grow Light’s Market Insights
  • Key drivers influencing the growth lighting market
  • Which are the key drivers impacted by the growth lighting market?
  • limiting market growth
  • Grow Light’s Market Research

A more valuable insight into the growth of the light market

Fact.MR provides unbiased market analysis of Grow Light, sales and demand by analyzing forecast statistics for 2019 and beyond in a new report. This study presents growth prospects based on various criteria.

About Fact.MR:

A differentiated market research and consulting agency! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1000 companies trust us to make the most important decisions. We have offices in the USA and Dublin, and our global headquarters are in Dubai. Our experienced consultants use the latest technology to extract hard-to-find insights, but USP believes in the trust our clients have in our expertise. Its coverage is broad, ranging from automotive and Industry 4.0 to healthcare and retail, but even the most niche categories can be analyzed. Contact us with your goals and we will become your competent research partner.

