Adoption Of Biodiesel Is Likely To Trigger The Growth Of Plant Enzyme Stabilizer Market – Fact.MR Study

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the global economy. Looking at the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, there is an enormous impact on the entire process from field to fork. Restrictions on the free movement of workers, the closure of food production plants and changing consumer demand have put undue pressure on the food industry.

Sales of enzyme stabilizers are heavily influenced by increasing demand from the food and animal nutrition industries. The increasing use of enzyme stabilizers in the production of biodiesel paves the way for the growth of the enzyme stabilizer market.

The global market for enzyme stabilizers is expected to record an increase in sales of over 3,000 tons in 2019 compared to 2018.

according to the latest Fact.MR report. Enzyme stabilization is also gaining importance in the application of wool finishes and cotton sizings.

The food industry has the greatest need for enzyme stabilizers. Starch, an important part of many foods, is made with stabilized enzymes. The increasing use of enzyme stabilizers in the manufacture of essential food ingredients is expected to be a major growth factor for the enzyme stabilizer market. According to the study, enzymes such as cellulose and pectinase continue to be widely used in the manufacture of fruit and vegetable jellies, syrups and preserves. The study assumes that among the various enzymes used in the food industry, hydrolases continue to have the highest demand.

The Fact.MR study anticipates that with the prevailing health and wellness trends, the demand for enzyme stabilizers will also increase. The growing demand for fruit juices has prompted brands to optimize quality without significantly increasing costs. The use of enzymes as competent biocatalysts in the fruit juice manufacturing process is witnessing an increase that brings opportunities to the players in the enzyme stabilizer market. Among the various enzymes used in fruit juice production, pectinases are in particularly high demand, according to the report, as the breakdown of pectin structure aids in the purification process.

Manufacturers in the food industry are looking for advanced technologies to meet changing consumer demand. The consideration of the Clean Label (GRAS, generally recognized as safe) of enzymes from a regulatory point of view leads to their extensive use in food technology. The application of enzyme stabilizers to improve the taste, texture, digestibility and nutritional value of food products is likely to open up opportunities in the long term.

The increasing development in protein technology has fueled the use of commercial enzymes in the food industry, making them an integral part of the processing of a range of food and beverage products. Due to the lower process costs, the technical enzyme preparations also have economic advantages – this is a decisive factor for their acceptance by end users.

Developments in biotechnology have enabled remarkable refinements in methodology that offer unpredictable solutions to numerous prevailing problems and pave the way for exciting new possibilities. Enzymes are gaining importance as exemplary active ingredients of “green” technology, since they can be used in biological waste treatment and management.

Enzyme stabilizer for polyols and sugars with an estimated turnover of over 50,000 tons

According to the Fact.MR study, the preference for enzyme stabilizers in the form of polyols and sugars is higher. Addition of polyols and sugars to aqueous protein solutions facilitates the strengthening of hydrophobicity

Obical interactions between nonpolar amino acid residues leading to protein stiffening and thermostability optimization.

The study anticipates that North America will continue to be one of the world’s leading markets for enzyme stabilizers, led by strong demand in the US. US sales of enzyme stabilizers are sustained by increasing acceptance in antibiotic, beverage and amino acid manufacturing. Growth in Asia Pacific ex Japan (APEJ) will also be good due to growing food processing and animal feed or nutritional industries.

Fact.MR’s study provides an accurate forecast of the Enzyme Stabilizers Market for the period between 2013 and 2027. The Enzyme Stabilizers Market is projected to register a moderate CAGR of over 4.0% through 2027.

