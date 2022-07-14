Asia Pacific Will Continue To Remain The High-Growth Market For Black Horehound Supplements Market – Fact.MR Study

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

North America Leads the Way in Horehound Supplements Landscape

According to the study, North America continues to remain the leading market for horehound supplements, with sales in 2018 estimated in excess of 1,700 tons. According to the American Botanical Council, horehound is one of the top-selling ingredients for botanical supplements, commonly used in cold and cough remedies owing to its relevant suppressant properties. This, coupled with macro trends that range from unprecedented adoption of natural health remedies to growing preference for organic and natural products, continue to underpin sales of horehound supplements in North America.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) will continue to remain the high-growth market for horehound supplements. Growing health-conscious demographic in the region, along with a relatively larger consumer base, continue to underpin lucrativeness of the region for horehound supplement sales. These supplements have gained popularity as effective solutions to combat stress, apart from their attribute of being a rich source of antioxidants.

The study finds that consumer show a marked preference for liquid horehound supplements, which can be attributed in part to their easier mode of administration. Worldwide sales of liquid horehound supplements account for over 40% market shares.

The study finds that contribution of drug stores to horehound supplements sales remains high, accounting for approximately two-fifth shares in 2019. In addition to implementing new technologies in processes and operations for more economic extraction and production, horehound supplement manufacturers are adopting novel marketing techniques, including the leverage of online platforms, to expand their customer base.

Fact.MR’s study also offers a long-term forecast of the horehound supplements market for the period between 2019 and 2027. The horehound supplements market is projected to register a volume CAGR of 8.0% through 2027.

In Brief:

Global horehound supplements market registered a value CAGR of 6.4% during the period between 2013 and 2018. Rising consumer inclination towards herbal or botanical health supplements in line with significant developments in nutraceutical industry has underpinned the growth of horehound supplements market.

Worldwide sales of horehound market closed in on revenues worth US$ 600 million in 2018, and are estimated to record a promising Y-o-Y growth at nearly 8% in 2019.

North America remains the leading market for horehound supplements, with revenues in 2018 estimated at US$ 180 million. Horehound supplements sales in the region remain driven by key beneficial properties of horehound (Marrubium vulgare), a member of the mint family, in treating respiratory conditions.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is likely to be a high-growth market for horehound supplements, upheld by increasing use of traditional herbal supplements in the region.

Rising consumer preference for plant-derived and botanical products for the management and treatment of respiratory ailments, continue to complement adoption of the horehound supplements. Although funding for clinical trials apropos of horehound supplements potential in treating respiratory conditions is limited, its expectorant and cough-suppressant properties are considered to be a valuable addition to natural lozenges, expectorants, and cough syrups, in turn advocating research efforts into this natural health remedy.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) and German Commission E have advocated the traditional use of horehound for symptomatic treatment of bloating and flatulence, and in temporary loss of appetite. This has raised awareness among consumers about herbal medicinal products with horehound as the primary ingredient.

Horehound supplements and other herbal nutraceutical products have gained increasing popularity on the account of alarming rise in the prevalence of obesity and digestive disorders. In addition, growth of the nutraceutical industry, along with the pervasive prevalence of lifestyle diseases, is likely to influence dynamics of the horehound supplements industry.

Horehound supplements manufacturers are shifting their focus towards R&D investments that aim at discovering the scope of innovative applications of horehound supplements, and implementation of advanced technologies to come up with more economic extraction and production.

