Video Games Market Reaching US$ 510 Bn With A CAGR Of Almost 13%. During The Forecast Period 2021 – 2031

The latest intelligence report published by Fact.MR estimates that the video games market revenue will maintain a progressive growth rate between 2021 and 2031, following a CAGR of nearly 13% to reach US$ 510 Bn by the end of the said forecast period. In the short-run, by 2022, revenues are likely to reach US$ 140 Bn.

Historically, from 2016 to 2020, video games sales witnessed impressive growth, registering a CAGR of around 8% to top US$ 151 Bn by the end of the said period. Sales have especially catapulted amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, with online videogames anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period.

The advent of online streaming and adoption of VR in gaming are amongst the prominent factors for market growth. Furthermore, the rapid growth in internet users is propelling the global revenue gathering. In 2020, Asia dominated the market with nearly 55% revenue and is predicted to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years.

Video Games Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Video Games market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Video Games market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Video Games supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Video Games Market Segmentations:

Game Type Action Video Games Adventure Video Games Arcade Video Games Casual Video Games Children’s Entertainment Video Games Strategy Video Games Sports Video Games Shooter Video Games Role-Playing Video Games Racing Video Games

Hardware Handheld Console Video Games Static Console Video Games Video Gaming Accessories

Physical Platform Computer Video Games Console Video Games

Digital Platform Online Video Games Mobile/Tablet Video Games Handheld Video Games Virtual Reality Video Games



