Revenue From Anti-Settling Agents Will Grow 1.5x During 2021-2031

Newly-released anti-settling agents market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.9% in 2021, to total 74 KT. Organic anti-settling agents displayed positive growth of 2.9% to total 46 KT, while inorganic anti-settling agents showed a 3% rise to reach 29 KT.

Prominent Key Players Of The Anti-Settling Agents Market Survey Report:

BASF SE

Evonik industries

Fine Organic Industries Limited

Active Minerals International, LLC

Ester Chemicals Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Harmony Additives Pvt. Ltd.

K Tech (India) Limited

King Industries Inc.

Lakeland Chemicals (India) Ltd.

Lysurf Chemicals Co. Ltd.

Market Segments Covered in Anti-Settling Agents Industry Analysis

By Source Organic Anti-settling Agents Inorganic / Synthetic Anti-settling Agents

By Form Solid Anti-settling Agents Paste Anti-settling Agents Liquid Anti-settling Agents

By Nature Anionic Anti-settling Agents Cationic Anti-settling Agents Mixed Anti-settling Agents

By Use Case Aqueous Anti-settling Agents Anti-settling Agents for Solvents/Oils Others

By Application Anti-settling Agents for Paints Anti-settling Agents for Inks Anti-settling Agents for Cement Slurry Stabilization Others



