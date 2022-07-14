Worldwide Demand For Line Marking Robots Are Expected To Witness CAGR Growth Of 23%

Newly-released line marking robots market analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, shows that global demand enjoyed year-on-year (YoY) growth of 25% by volume in 2021, to total around 390 units.

By tracking technology, devices equipped with DPS + GLONASS technology are expected to witness high CAGR growth of 30% by volume to total around 360 units by 2031, while GLONASS line marking robots are expected to witness CAGR growth of 23% by volume to total to around 620 units by 2031.

SWOZI AG

Tiny Mobile Robots

Turf Tank ApS

Pitchmark

Fleet Line Markers Ltd

FountainLine Line Markers

By Tracking Technology GPS GLONASS DPS + GLONASS

By Wheel Three Wheel Line Marking Robots Four Wheel Line Marking Robots

By Mode of Operation Automatic Line Marking Robots Manual + Automatic Line Marking Robots

By Marking Speed 1-2 m/s Line Marking Robots 2.1-5 m/s Line Marking Robots >5 m/s Line Marking Robots

By Paint Capacity Below 10 Liter Line Marking Robots 10-15 Liter Line Marking Robots 15-20 Liter Line Marking Robots Above 20 Liter Line Marking Robots

By End User Sport Authorities National District / State Level Universities Schools Recreational Parks Youth Clubs Others



