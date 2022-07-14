The Stainless Steel Based Product Segment Is Expected To Lead The Industrial Safety Valves Market By 2030

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Prominent Key players of the Parting-Off Blades Market survey report

Sandvik Coromont being the largest manufacturer of the parting-off blades has dominated the market, whereas players like ISCAR LTD., Taegutec, Whizcut, Thinbit ,Wadisi, Zarc, Widia etc. are also gearing up to increase their market size all over the globe.

Segmentation Analysis of Parting-off blades Market

The global Parting-off blades market is bifurcated into four major segments: By material type, insertion type, cutting-edge type, Based on size, end-use industry and region.

Based on material type, Parting-off blades market has been segmented into:

HSS (High-Speed Steel) material

Tungsten carbide material

Based on insertion type, Parting-off blades market has been segmented as follows:

Right-hand axis

Left-hand axis

Neutral axis

Based on cutting-edge type, Parting-off blades market has been segmented as follows:

Single edge parting-off blades

Multi-edge parting-off blades Two edge insert parting-off blades Three edge insert parting-off blades



Based on the size, Parting-off blades market has been segmented as follows:

Small – 0.5 to 2.00 mm

Small to Medium – 1.25 to 3.00 mm

Medium to Large – 2.00 to 5.00 mm

Based on end-use industry, Parting-off blades market have been segmented as follows:

Industrial

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Lumbar (woodworking)

Glass Industry

Metallic Industry

Medical Industry

Aerospace

Others

Based on geographic regions, Parting-off blades market is segmented as

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Middle East & Africa

The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

