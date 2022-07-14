Growing Obesity Awareness and Demand for Healthy Diet to Drive Artificial Sweetener Sales During 2021-2031 | Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Growing Obesity Awareness and Demand for Healthy Diet to Drive Artificial Sweetener Sales During 2021-2031According to newly published data by Fact.MR, the artificial sweetener market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period 2021-2031 . The report estimates that the market value will surpass US$2 billion by the end of 2021, making a positive jump from US$1.8 billion in 2020 . Growing concerns about obesity are leading to rapid and widespread consumer acceptance of healthy diet plans. Artificial sweeteners can improve health and compensate for poor diets.

The major players covered in Artificial Sweeteners Market research report are:

Rocket Brothers

Ajinomoto Co., Ltd.

JK Sucralose

McNeil Nutrition

NutraSweet Property Holdings, Inc.

Hermes Sweetener Co., Ltd.

MORITA KAGAKU KOGYO CO. LTD.

pure circle

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc.

Zydus Wellness Co., Ltd.

Main sectors covered

product type Aspartame-based artificial sweeteners Acesulfame-Potassium (Ace-K) Based Artificial Sweetener Sucralose-based artificial sweetener Saccharin-based artificial sweetener Cyclamate-based artificial sweetener Others (Neotam, Advantam)

end-use application artificial sweeteners for beverages Artificial sweeteners for dairy products Artificial Sweeteners for Confectionery and Confectionery Artificial Sweeteners for Dietary Supplements Artificial sweeteners for bread spreads Artificial sweeteners for pharmaceutical use Artificial sweeteners for personal care applications Artificial sweeteners for other uses

shape powder artificial sweetener artificial sweetener tablets artificial sweetener syrup



What insights does the Artificial Sweeteners Market report provide to readers?

Fragmentation of artificial sweeteners by product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand and current market environment.

Collaboration, R&D projects, acquisitions and product launches of each artificial sweetener player.

It explains in detail various government regulations on the consumption of artificial sweeteners.

The impact of modern technologies such as big data and analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on global artificial sweeteners.

This report covers artificial sweetener market insights and assessments such as: This is beneficial to all participants involved in the Artificial Sweeteners market.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and demand for artificial sweeteners

Latest industry analysis of Artificial Sweeteners market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors.

Analysis of key trends in the Artificial Sweeteners market and changing consumer preferences in key industries.

Changes in demand and consumption of artificial sweeteners in various products

Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive Data and Competitive Analysis of Key Players in Artificial Sweeteners

Artificial sweetener market sales in the US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery.

Europe’s artificial sweetener demand forecast remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth

Your Questions on the Artificial Sweeteners Market Report include:

How has the artificial sweetener market grown?

What are the current and future prospects for the global Artificial Sweeteners by region?

What are the challenges and opportunities of artificial sweeteners?

Why is artificial sweetener consumption the highest in the region?

Which year segment is expected to overtake the segment?

