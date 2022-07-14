Demand For Coating Solvent Is Projected To Reach USD 14,205 Million By 2032

The coating solvent market is estimated at USD 9,244 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 14,205 Million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Coating Solvent Market Survey Report:

BASF SE

Arkema S.A.

Celanese Corporation

Clariant AG

Eastman Chemical Co.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Ineos Group Limited

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

Royal Dutch Shell plc

Solvay SA

The Dow Chemical Company

Global Coating Solvent Market by Category

By Product Type, Global Coating Solvent Market is segmented as: Crude based Bio Based (Green)

By Source, Global Coating Solvent Market is segmented as: Xylene and Toluene Acetone Ethylene Dichloride Alcohols Chloroethane Ethyl Acetate

By Region, Global Coating Solvent Market is segmented as: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



