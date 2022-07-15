TycoonStory Published Vindaloo Softtech’s History

Ahmedabad, India, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Recognition and positive customer feedbacks are two ways to affirm the success of a business. Vindaloo Softtech Pvt. Ltd. is an Ahmedabad-based multi-technology software company with a core focus on developing unique VoIP solutions. The exemplary work done by the development team and the post-deployment services provided by them gained Vindaloo Softtech many accolades and recognition.

Recently, Tycoon Story featured a short story on Vindaloo Softtech that talks in-depth about the history of the company, its achievements, the provided services, and the products developed in-house. Tycoonstory is the largest Online Network for Entrepreneurs & Startups. It is a platform for entrepreneur to share their challenges, shine a light on their creative process, and how people, companies, and industries are making it happen.

In the article, while talking about the history of the company and how the company was set up by identifying the need for custom VoIP applications by businesses, Mr. Bhaskar Metikel, founder of Vindaloo Softtech had the following to say:

“Our goal was to offer VoIP app development services using open-source technologies such as Asterisk, FreeSWITCH, OpenSIPs, Kamailio, WebRTC, etc.”

He further added that catering to the customer demands for VoIP software development allowed Vindaloo Softtech to utilize its existing workforce to venture into software development for other industries. In fact, in addition to VoIP app development, Vindaloo Softtech has expanded its roster to provide much-sought services such as cross-platform mobile app development, web app development, digital marketing, and UI/UX services. When talking about the prospective customer for Vindaloo Softtech, Mr. Metikel stated the following:

“Our customers are businesses working in diverse industries. On a generic note, any company with a global audience or multiple geographical locations is a potential customer of VSPL. Furthermore, dealing with various software technologies and programming languages allows us to take on projects related to MEAN stack, PHP development, cross-platform app development, eCommerce plugins, integrations, etc.”

When asked about the importance of customer feedback in Vindaloo Softtech’s success, Mr. Metikel stated the following:

“Positive customer feedback goes a long way in helping us expand and excel. It boosts the morale of the team who worked on the project and helps provide insights about our work quality and capabilities to any prospective client reading the review.”

You can read the feature article on Tycoon Story’s website or by clicking here.