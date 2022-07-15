Jorvik Removals & Self Storage Ltd: The Best Removal Company In The UK!

York, United Kingdom, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Jorvik Removals & Self Storage Ltd is a furniture removal York wide firm, serving both domestic and commercial customers across the city and surrounding areas. They offer a comprehensive removals service, including packing, unpacking, and storage, and can tailor their services to meet clients’ specific requirements.

One of the most sought-after services they offer is their removals service. They have a team of experienced and professional removers who will take care of all the hard work, from packing up the belongings to loading them onto the van and transporting them to the new home or office. They can even provide a storage solution if clients need somewhere to keep their belongings while waiting to move into the new property.

Another area Jorvik Removals & Self Storage Ltd specialises in is commercial removals. They have the expertise and equipment to move office equipment, stock, and furniture safely and efficiently. They understand the hassle and disruption that business relocation can cause, so they work quickly and efficiently to minimise any downtime.

The company also offers secure storage units for short-term and long-term storage needs, which clients can get with a 10 per cent discount if they pay 6 months upfront or a 20 per cent discount if they pay 1 year in advance. Their regular rate for indoor storage units starts at £8.00 per week for a 10 sq ft. Take note, though, that the prices mentioned are subject to change without prior notice

JorvikRemovals&SelfStorageLtd is a family-run business with over 70 years of experience in the removals and storage industry. They pride themselves on providing a high-quality service at competitive prices. Over the years, they have satisfied and made lots of loyal clients happy. According to Daniel Keenan, one of the satisfied clients of Jorvik Removals & Self Storage Ltd who gave the company a 5-star rating with a great review, saying: “Absolutely top class service. The guys who came and did our move between Christmas and New Year were professional and did a fantastic job packing us up and moving us. I can’t recommend them highly enough”.

Interested parties can get more information about their products and services by visiting their website at https://www.jorvikremovals.co.uk/.

About Jorvik Removals & Self Storage Ltd

Jorvik Removals & Self Storage Ltd is a removal and storage company based in York, serving both domestic and commercial customers across the city and surrounding areas. They offer a comprehensive removals service, including packing, unpacking, and storage at affordable prices, and can tailor their services to meet the specific requirements of their clients. They are well-equipped to provide house removals, student removals, office removals, piano removals, and many more. For enquiries or concerns, you may fill out their contact form at https://www.jorvikremovals.co.uk/contact. You may also reach them on 01904 59 11 59. Alternatively, you can send them an email at Info@jorvikremovals.co.uk.