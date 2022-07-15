Dublin, Ireland, 2022-Jul-15— /EPR Network/ —

In addition, technical developments and innovations are likely to contribute to overall growth. Furthermore, advances in endoscopic structures and systems reduce the cost of procedures and surgeries, resulting in a higher quality of life.

These improvements have made it possible to move from open surgery to minimally invasive techniques with ease. Owing to this, Endoscopy Operative Devices Markets is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the coming 10 years.

Endoscopy Operative Devices Market was valued at US$ 8.7 Bn in 2021. According to Fact.MR, Endoscopy Operative Devices Market revenue would increase 1.8X times between 2022 and 2032, reaching roughly US$ 16.2Bn by 2032.

In terms of Application, the sub-segment Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy accounts for the highest projected growth rate of 6.3%.

In terms of Product Type, sub segment Access Devices accounts for the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the historic period (2017-21).

North America is the dominant region in Endoscopy Operative Devices Market with absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 2.7 Bn.

Gastrointestinal (GI) Endoscopy is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment, accounting for an expected CAGR rate of 6.3% during 2022 – 2032.

The market is fragmented with the presence of a large number of companies operating at global and regional levels. The development of new products and the improvement of existing products are becoming increasingly important for key players. In order to gain a competitive advantage in the market, manufacturers are focusing on improving product quality. To expand their product portfolio, key players are using strategies like technological collaborations and acquisitions. Some of the prominent players in the Endoscopy Operative Devices Market include Cook Medical Inc., Olympus Corporation, Ethicon Endo-surgery, LLC., FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Richard Wolf GmbH, and Medtronic Plc (Covidien).

Some of the recent developments of key Endoscopy Operative Devices providers are as follows:

In June 2019, Medtronic announced that its subsidiary, Karl Storz, has collaborated with it for four years in an attempt to integrate Karl Storz’s 3D vision technology into Medtronic’s robotic surgical platform.

In March 2019, Olympus Corporation launched PowerSpiral to treat and diagnose gastrointestinal conditions with a motorized rotating attachment to the scope, which is gently touched the gastrointestinal mucosa and readily performs the endoscope of the small intestine.

As per the Endoscopy Operative Devices Markets research by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, historically, from 2017 to 2021, market value of the Endoscopy Operative Devices Markets increased at around 5.2% CAGR.

Epidemiology of chronic medical conditions, increase in the need for minimally invasive procedures, and improvement in the image quality which was taken part of endoscope systems, are all inspiring the growth of the endoscope operative devices industry.

