Dev Technosys- A Mobile app & Web development company Celebrating its 12th Anniversary on the 8th of September, 2022

Auckland, NZ, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — It was the year 2010 when DevTechnosys took its first-ever step in the market. Since 2010, the company has gained momentum and become one of the leading names for mobile app development and web development, including modern technology such as Blockchain development, AI-ML development, and more.

Now, the company will celebrate its 12th anniversary on the 8th of September, 2022. However, it is not only about celebrating the day; it is for celebrating the hard work of employees and management that they have done to take the company to a leading level.

Success is always for celebrating, and the success is- To date, the company has served 450+ happy clients belonging to various industry segments and done 950+ projects successfully.

Let’s read something interesting about this company; what are they?

The Profile

First, regarding its quality maintenance mechanism, it is an ISO 9001:2015 certified Web and mobile app development company established in 2010 with the motive of helping clients with the latest technology and ultra-modern solutions. As per the company officials, it is always their priority to cater to the demand of customers using high-quality standards and fair practices.

Having a vast pool of talented experts, Dev Technosys helps businesses to establish a robust technical infrastructure or to form a technology-friendly environment to lead in their domain. Including the core technologies such as PHP, JavaScript, .Net, and Python, the experts of this company have practical hands-on experience in developing Blockchain applications, IoT-based applications, Artificial Intelligence, and many more.

Serving clients from more than 30+ countries, the company has established several milestones and continues sprinting towards ti set up more milestones. On the other hand, the company is recognized by various worldwide authorized agencies such as Clutch, GoodFirms, Extract, Appfutura, BusinessofApps, Google Cloud, and others. Additionally, they also have membership in Nasscom, ISO, Amazon Web Services, DMCA, and Zoho.

What Makes Dev Technosys A Leading Software Company?

The working style of any company depends on its vision & mission. So the vision of Dev Technosys is to create an environment where technology will help organizations with human values and ethics. And the mission is to develop the solutions with passion and following fair standards so the clients must get the best experience of it. From startups to SMEs and from medium-scale businesses to Fortune 500 companies, the officials see with equal weightage. The weightage refers to developing solutions that a business can leverage for growth-boosting.

One of the most crucial things that differentiate a company from others is quality management, which Dev Technosys has best implemented since its incorporation. The company has equipped itself with a robust set of quality management. Not only for developing the solutions but also for working mechanisms. They manage the quality with three steps:

Planning : Dev Technosys concentrates on carrying out high-quality tools supported by versatile criteria and procedures. They make sure to instill the ideal components right into the project development lifecycle to bring the most effective from it.

: Dev Technosys concentrates on carrying out high-quality tools supported by versatile criteria and procedures. They make sure to instill the ideal components right into the project development lifecycle to bring the most effective from it. Assurance : For quality assurance, they established rigorous procedures for examining the efficiency of projects and also make sure that all the quality measures are being applied in the means customer wants.

: For quality assurance, they established rigorous procedures for examining the efficiency of projects and also make sure that all the quality measures are being applied in the means customer wants. Control: Testing and monitoring the code’s consistency is essential, and Dev Technosys considers it a primary task. Additionally focus is always on sticking to remarkable performance standards on solid ground.

The Salient Features That Make a Difference

There is a big role of these salient features of Dev Technosys behind the celebration of each anniversary with more success. So, these are:

Talented Professionals : Either it is the Android development team, iOS development team, web development team, or software development team, all teams are comprised of talented professionals and industry experts.

: Either it is the Android development team, iOS development team, web development team, or software development team, all teams are comprised of talented professionals and industry experts. Tech Stack : Behind developing a robust and high-quality application, there is an equal contribution of the latest tech stack, including the smart work of experienced professionals and management.

: Behind developing a robust and high-quality application, there is an equal contribution of the latest tech stack, including the smart work of experienced professionals and management. User-Focused Approach : The user-focused product development made Dev Technosys different than other service providers. The experts working there know how to put the feet in a customer’s shoe.

: The user-focused product development made Dev Technosys different than other service providers. The experts working there know how to put the feet in a customer’s shoe. Un-Interrupted Communication : Seamless communication with clients or customers is key to a strong relationship, and the company officials know to do it in a much better way. Even clients can expect last-minute changes if required.

: Seamless communication with clients or customers is key to a strong relationship, and the company officials know to do it in a much better way. Even clients can expect last-minute changes if required. Can-do Attitude: The core principle behind the endeavoring success of Dev Technosys, Whatever it is, they work with a can-do attitude. Taking challenges as opportunities indicates responsibility towards work.

“Insightful minds always work better and produce something useful for the society and working domain.”

Tarun Nagar

CEO, Dev Technosys

So, now hope you understand why the celebration is necessary. It is not for showing others. Instead, it is for the team, experts, team leaders, managers, CEO, and management who have contributed more than a decade to fullfil the client’s expectation and in the hope of making an innovatively technical ecosystem where all stakeholders can experience the technology in the best way.

So, keep your excitement high; it is the day on the 8th of September 2022 when the Dev Technosys family will sow seeds of upcoming success.