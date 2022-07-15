Global Connected Worker Solutions Market Is Projected To Expand At A Ginormous CAGR Of Around 23% Over 2032

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

Key Segments Covered of Connected Worker Solutions Market Component Hardware Headgear Glasses Mobile Devices / Tabs VR Headsets Sensors / RFID Network devices

Tools & Software

Services Size of Enterprise Small and Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise Industry Vertical Manufacturing Automotive Oil & Gas Chemicals and materials Food & Beverages Industrial Goods Machinery Pharmaceutical Mining and Metal Others

Services Region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Connected Worker Solutions Market- Scope of Report A recent study by Fact.MR on the connected worker solutions market offers a 10-year forecast for 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with connected worker solutions. The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the connected worker solutions market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the connected worker solutions market along with their product portfolio enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study. Report Summary The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales in the connected worker solutions market across the globe. A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of connected worker solutions during the forecast period. Analysis on Market Size Evaluation The connected worker solutions market has been analyzed for each market segment in terms value (US$ Mn). Market estimates at global and regional levels are available in terms of "US$ Mn" for value. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent market segments, along with market attractiveness evaluation has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve, along with identifying potential resources, considering the sales and distribution perspective in the global connected worker solutions market. Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments Key sections have been elaborated in the connected worker solutions market report, which have helped deliver projections on regional markets. These chapters include regional macros (political economic and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of the connected worker solutions market during the forecast period. Country-specific valuation on demand for connected worker solutions has been offered for each regional market, along with market scope estimates and forecasts, price index, and impact analysis of the dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report. Detailed breakup in terms of value for emerging countries has also been included in the report. In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape The report sheds light on the leading vendors of connected worker solutions, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in offering connected worker solutions has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses. Company profiles have been included in the report, which include essentials such as product portfolios and key strategies, along with all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. Company presence is mapped and presented through a matrix for all the prominent players, thus providing readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting the market status, and predicting the competition level in the connected worker solutions market. Key Takeaways from Connected Worker Solutions Market Study The hardware segment of connected worker solutions is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of more than 23% over the forecast period.

North America is the consummate market with a value of US$ 758.4 Mn in 2020, and is subjected to inflate at a zestful CAGR of more than 18% during the forecast period.

Mobile devices/ tabs are opined to exhibit a high growth rate of around 2% CAGR, while tools & software under components are projected to add 7.2X value over the forecast period.

East Asia is set to experience rapid expansion at 29% CAGR, owing to manufacturing prowess of the region with widespread implementation of high-end technology within supply chain operations.

By industry vertical, i.e. the oil & gas industry is poised to bestow gracious opportunity for connected worker solutions by virtue of increasing apprehensions regarding employee safety and digitizing the supply chain. Owing to these factors, the aforementioned industry is poised to expand at a robust rate 26% through 2030.

