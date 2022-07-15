How much is the global Organic Personal Care market worth?

San Francisco, California , USA, July 15, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Organic Personal Care Industry Overview

The global organic personal care market size is expected to reach USD 42.19 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Organic products are gaining traction among a growing number of consumers, driven by the rising environmental awareness globally. Usage of organically-sourced ingredients in product formulations is anticipated to surge in the next few years as per the trends observed in skincare product consumption. Demand for products free from synthetic fragrances, preservatives, parabens, petrochemicals, and harsh cleaners, such as sodium lauryl sulfate has been on the rise over the past few years.

Numerous market players are involved in manufacturing a variety of organic personal care products such as sunscreens, body lotions, shampoos, scrubs, anti-aging creams, make-up removers, masks and exfoliators, and eye care products, lip care products, BB creams, face oils, and cleansers/toners. The skin care segment held the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period. Skin problems, such as acne and dryness, are common among consumers globally. Owing to this, the brands are offering organic products with active ingredients to address skin issues. Some of the brands in this category are Annmarie, Amala, True Botanicals, and Made Simple.

Organic Personal Care Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global organic personal care market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Skin Care, Hair Care, Oral Care, and Others.

The skin care segment held the largest market share of 50.8% in 2021 and is expected to maintain dominance during the forecast period. The rising skin concerns, such as dry and aging skin, are driving product demand. Product launches by regional and international brands in this segment are likely to benefit the overall market growth.

The oral care segment is projected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period with a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030. Owing to the rising consumer focus on dental health and wellness, people of all ages are opting for such products.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Hypermarket/Supermarket, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, E-Commerce, and Others.

Hypermarket/supermarkets was the largest distribution channel segment with a revenue share of more than 43.5% in 2021. With an increased inclination of consumers toward the organic beauty products regime, many brands are expanding their offerings to hypermarkets/supermarkets.

Benefits offered by the online channels, such as shopping from anywhere globally, doorstep delivery, free shipping, and discounts, are attracting consumers to opt for this channel. In addition, the increasing familiarity and rising dependence of millennials & generation Z on the internet are expected to drive product sales through distribution channels.

The brand would offer exclusive new sizes of its Certified Organic Witch Hazel Facial Toners (8.5 oz) and Facial Mists (4 oz) at the retailer. The e-commerce distribution channel segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.

Organic Personal Care Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market is still developing with more scope for growth in the near future, where new entrants and established players are launching innovative products to suffice the increasing demand for sustainable skin care products across the globe. For example, in June 2021, SO’BiO étic, a beauty brand in France, launched its chemical-free beauty product line in the U.S. The new product range includes a hydrating day cream, organic brightening moisturizing cream, tone correcting serum, and organic cleansing foam. In April 2021, Lacaille Beauty launched its website and natural organic hair care product collection.

The product range includes a deep conditioner, fortifying leave-in conditioner, hair repositor, vitamin boost hair primer, and anti-frizz and shine curl forming custard cream made using natural organic ingredients, such as avocado and honey with coconut and organic essential oils. In December 2020, Henkel Beauty Care announced the launch of several product innovations in 2021 for organic brand NAE, Diadermine skin care products, and Schwarzkopf hair dyes.

Some of the key players operating in the global organic personal care market include:

Aveda Corporation

Burt’s Bees

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group

Amway Corporation

Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.

Arbonne International LLC

Neutrogena Corporation

The Body Shop International PLC

Yves Rocher SA

Order a free sample PDF of the Organic Personal Care Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter