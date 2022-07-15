Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Industry Overview

The global pulmonary arterial hypertension market size is anticipated to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. The key factors driving the market growth include the increasing prevalence of pulmonary arterial hypertension, drug development and technological advancements, product approvals, and initiatives by key companies.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the pulmonary arterial hypertension market on the basis of drug class, type, route of administration, and region:

Based on the Drug Class Insights, the market is segmented into Endothelin Receptor Antagonists (ERAs), PDE-5 Inhibitors, Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs and SGC Stimulators.

The prostacyclin and prostacyclin analogs segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of around 47.0% in 2021.

In July 2021, Uptravi belonging to Prostacyclin and Prostacyclin Analogs segment received FDA approval for intravenous use in pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. The SGC simulators segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of over 5%. sGC stimulators can ensure maximum activation of sGC by potentiating NO-sGC signaling.

Riociguat (Adempas from Bayer) is the only drug approved for PAH in this category. Adempas sales grew by over 50% in 2020 compared to 2019 indicating a high demand.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Branded and Generics.

The branded segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 88.2% in 2021, while the generics segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.9% in the coming years. The factors contributing to the growth include the expiry of key patents, the rising launch of generics, growing consumption in developing markets, and initiatives by major companies.

In April 2021, Zydus Healthcare Limited, for instance, received FDA clearance to commercialize a generic version of Opsumit Macitentan Tablets. Bayer on the other hand reported a significant increase in revenue of its branded PAH product- Adempas, driven by higher volume sales in the U.S. both in 2020 and 2021. However, the active ingredient patent of Adempas is set to expire in several key markets during the forecast period which may dampen sales in the coming years.

Based on the Route Of Administration Insights, the market is segmented into Oral, Intravenous/ subcutaneous and Inhalational.

The oral segment dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021. This is attributable to the growing availability of oral formulations for pulmonary arterial hypertension and patient preference for the oral route of administration.

The intravenous/ subcutaneous segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth of over 5.0% over the forecast period due to increasing indications and approvals by regulatory agencies and advances in drug delivery systems to increase patient compliance.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

In terms of branded or patented drugs, a few companies hold a notable share of the market for pulmonary arterial hypertension. However, with the rising number of patent expiries, many pharmaceutical companies are entering the PAH market by launching generic versions of pulmonary arterial hypertension drugs.

Some of the prominent players in the pulmonary arterial hypertension market include:

United Therapeutics Corporation

Bayer

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Viatris Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline

Sandoz Inc. (Novartis)

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

