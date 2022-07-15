Soil Fumigant Market Is Set To Witness Steady Growth During 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The research report published by Fact.MR on the Soil Fumigant Market is intended to offer reliable data on various key factors shaping the growth curve of the market. This report works as a rich source of information for key entities such as policy makers, end-use industries, investors, and opinion leaders. The segment accounted for a considerable share in the Soil Fumigant Market in forecast period 2022 to 2032.

The share in this segment comes with a wide range of opportunities including manufacturing products, distribution, retail, and marketing services. Extensive rounds of primary and a comprehensive secondary research have been leveraged by the analysts at Fact.MR to arrive at various estimations and projections for Demand of Soil Fumigant Market, both at global and regional levels.

Key Segmentation

By Type

Metal Potassium

1,3 Di-chloropropene

Methyl Bromide

Metal Sodium

Chloropicrin

Dazomet

Methyl Iodide

Dimethyl Disulfide

Phosphine

Others

By Form

Solid

Liquid

Gas

By Application

Crop Based

Warehouse

Vegetable Field

Cereal field

Others

By Crop Type

Oilseeds

Cereals

Fruits

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Germany Italy France U.K. Spain Benelux Russia Nordics Rest of Europe

East Asia China China South Korea

South Asia Pacific India ASEAN ANZ Rest of South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



The analysts have used numerous industry-wide prominent business intelligence tools to consolidate facts, figures, and market data into revenue estimations and projections in the Market.

What is Driving Demand for Soil Fumigant?

Soil fumigation is a technology of primary plant treatment of soil using chemicals to control crop infections which is caused by nematodes, weed, rodents, among others. Increased crop disease outbreaks, growing per hectare crop output to meet food demand, growing emphasis on reducing losses created by post-harvest treatment, increasing insect population owing to changing climatic changes, growing use of fumigants for cereal production and storage and advancement in innovative technologies in agriculture is expected to likely to fuel the soil fumigant market growth in the coming assessment period.

Key Players

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of Soil Fumigant include

BASF SE

Syngenta AG

The DOW Chemical Company

DuPont

Reddick Fumigants

FMC Corporation

Cytec Solvay Group

ADAMA Agricultural Solution Ltd. LLC

Ikeda Kogyo Co. Ltd.

TriEst Ag Group Inc.

Bayer Cropscience

Trinity Manufacturing Inc.

Degesch America Inc.

UPL Group

Others

What Do You Get in a Fact.MR Study?

Factors affecting the overall development of the global Soil Fumigant Market

Factor that might restrain the growth of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period.

What is present competitive scenario of the global Soil Fumigant Market and its intricate details concerning potential business prospects of leading market players

Pricing strategies of several different market players in the global Soil Fumigant Market

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

