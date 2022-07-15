Increase In Disposable Income In Commercial As Well As Industrial Sectors Driving The Global Connected Parking Solutions Market

Posted on 2022-07-15

The Report on Connected Parking Solutions market discusses the possible outcomes of investment in certain strategies that can be adopted during the forecast period for generating revenues. We at Fact.MR is providing digitalization tools for gathering innovative ideas and interesting insights related to the market.

Such vital information will help investors accordingly take action. The main objective of the report is to draw a basic outline of the Connected Parking Solutions market and describe its classification.

The global Connected Parking Solutions market is replete with new growth opportunities and expansion avenues. There has been an increase in the use of products and services falling under the ambit of Connected Parking Solutions, giving a thrust to the growth of the global Connected Parking Solutions market.

The unprecedented use of these products can be attributed to the increasing paying capacity of the masses. Furthermore, in the absence of robust or utilitarian alternatives, the demand within the global Connected Parking Solutions market is projected to reach new heights of recognition.

It is worthwhile to mention that the global Connected Parking Solutions market is treading along a lucrative pathway due to favorable government legislations.

Connected Parking Solutions: Market Segmentation

On the basis of software system, the global connected parking solutions market can be segmented into the following:

  • Data Storage
  • E-parking
  • Reservation
  • Prediction and Sensing
  • Other Software Features

Based on the software system, the prediction and sensing feature holds the largest market share of the global connected parking solutions market. Currently, vendors are focusing on upgrading the centralized control unit software and e-parking software technologies integrated into connected parking solutions. Thus, the e-parking software feature offered by connected parking solutions is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

On the basis of component feature, the global connected parking solutions market can be segmented into the following:

  • Information Sensing
  • Data Processing
  • Crowd Sensing
  • Parking Timers
  • Parking Meters
  • Others

Research and development about the information and data-processing features of connected parking solutions is being carried out to be able to enhance the connected parking experience.

The Connected Parking Solutions market report answers some important questions such as: 

  • Who are the top players of this market?
  • Which is the leading segment in this market?
  • Which region earned the largest share in the Connected Parking Solutions market and why?
  • What is the future prospect of this market?

Connected Parking Solutions: Key Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the global connected parking solutions market include Parkifi; Kapsch TrafficCom; Siemens Mobility GmbH; Houston Systems Private Limited; IPS Group, Inc.; NWAVE; Robert Bosch GmbH; and ValetEZ.

The Connected Parking Solutions market report will help readers to: 

  • A clear understanding of the market and its growth trajectories such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities.
  • Study the key regions holding notable shares in the global Connected Parking Solutions market growth.
  • Discuss the current trends, revenue generation pattern, detailed segmentation, and names of leading segments with attributed factors.

The Connected Parking Solutions Market Report Highlights:

  • A detailed overview of the parent market
  • Changing market dynamics in the industry
  • In-depth market segmentation
  • Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value
  • Recent industry trends and developments
  • Competitive landscape
  • Strategies of key players and products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

