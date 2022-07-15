Top-Performer: XZENT Multimedia System X-F275 for Fiat Ducato

BAD ZURZACH, Switzerland, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — In time for the start of the new motorhome season XZENT (https://www.xzent.com/) has launched a new infotainer: the X-F275 tailor-made for the FIAT Ducato III (and Series 8), Citroen Jumper II, Peugeot Boxer II and Opel Movano C. With the separately available device mounting bracket N-XFDUC8 the X-F275 also fits perfectly into the new Fiat Ducato III, Series 8 from build year 2021 onwards.

The way the X-F275 harmonizes visually with the cockpit is optimal, as is the support for the button functions of the Ducato III steering wheel remote control.

BEST ENTERTAINMENT ON EVERY TRIP

The large capacitive 8″/20.3 cm real glass touchscreen of the media center impresses with its high brightness, clarity and natural color rendering, enabling easy, intuitive and completely safe operation of the device.

Beside an analog FM tuner, the X-F275 has a DAB+ twin tuner with every comfort, such as DAB-DAB Service-Following, MOT Slideshow and DLS Text. Another plus point for journeys with the motorhome, when one is frequently changing broadcast area, is the background scan, which always keeps the radio station list dynamically updated, showing all available stations of the area.

Naturally the X-F275 can also handle hands-free calling and audio streaming over Bluetooth. For connecting mobile phones and USB media for audio/video playback the Ducato specialist is equipped with two USB ports and an HDMI input.

APP DIVERSITY IN COCKPIT

For iPhone users the X-F275 offers Apple CarPlay: use native or app based navigation function, make phone calls, listen to messages and dictate, play songs and podcasts – most actual apps are designed to be conveniently controlled via Siri voice control or else, the large touch-sensitive display.

Owners of Android phones will also be happy about the preinstalled AndroidLink app. This enables mirroring of screen content of Android smartphones on the infotainer display, and direct control of the mirrored apps from the touchscreen of the X-F275.

PRACTICAL – NOT ONLY FOR MOTORHOMES

The X-F275 has two camera inputs with switched power supply and an automatic maneuvering / changeover function that is activated on engaging reverse gear. For better estimation of distances, guidelines can be displayed and set. You can also manually start the camera function using the CAM direct selection sensor button on the front panel – useful not only for the motorhome.

SPECIAL MOTORHOME NAVIGATION

For the X-F275 two navigation packages are available: X-MAP27-MH1 (1 year of free map updates) and X-MAP27-MH3 (3 years). A GPS antenna is already included with the device. Both navigation packages offer maps of 47 EU countries from Western and Eastern Europe plus a Premium POI database with more than 6.5 million entries. The integrated database of around 20,000 stopover and camping sites, including a lot of additional information, shows that the X-F275 is optimally configured for use in motorhomes.

By selecting a preconfigured vehicle profile and entering vehicle-specific data, such as height, width, length, weight, trailer etc., it is possible to plan motorhome routes even more precisely. Traffic information transmitted using TPEG over DAB+ is incorporated during route planning – an enormous plus for everyone who would like stress-free travel.

Contact

Xzent by ACR

Denny Krauledat

Bohrturmweg 1

5330 Bad Zurzach

Phone: 0041-56-2696447

Fax: 0041-56-2696464

E-Mail: denny.krauledat@acr.eu

Url: https://www.xzent.com