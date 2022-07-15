Bellamy Homes Crafts Unique Homes with a Luxurious Feel

Posted on 2022-07-15 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Kelowna, British Columbia, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Buying a home may seem daunting for most people. Only a trustworthy builder can be your safest bet when investing in the property. Bellamy Homes is one of the names to reckon with in Kelowna and one of the most reliable luxury home builders incorporating the buyers’ wishes in every home they build. Since 1998, the company has been weaving dreams for hundreds of homeowners across Kelowna and has won over forty awards, including Small Business of the Year. Les Bellamy, CEO of the company along with his extraordinary team has been designing exceptional homes that are not only valuable but highly appealing when stacked up against the other properties in Kelowna.

While talking to Les about their achievements, he seemed to be excited and said” We are happy to please a large clientele looking forward to investing in luxury homes in Kelowna. Working for them has been a privilege to us and we hope to continue with the same fervor in the coming years”

Why Bellamy Homes?

Bellamy Homes is one of the custom house builders to lend a unique touch to every home they design. The company has revolutionized the concept of custom homes and knows how to lend a special touch to make the simplest of homes look unique. They offer:

  • Trust through designing custom homes
  • Respond to customers and steer ahead to meet their needs
  • Knowledge and skills to build homes that stand the test of time
  • Create award-winning homes based on the bucket list of the customers
  • Designing skills to die for
  • Comprehensive services during the home building process

Do you still have a reason to wait when investing in custom properties in Kelowna? Why don’t you have a word with Les Bellamy and discuss your requirements with the team? Call them at 778.940.7803 or email info@bellamyhomes.ca to begin the venture.

About Bellamy Homes

Bellamy Homes is one of the most sought-after names when building luxury and custom properties in Kelowna. They are the Kelowna contractor to make you feel proud and leave you in awe with an exceptionally-designed luxury home concept.

Contact

Bellamy Homes
City: Kelowna
State: British Columbia
Zip Code: V1Y 9N9
Country: Canada
Telephone: 778.940.7803
Email: info@bellamyhomes.ca
Website: https://bellamyhomes.ca/


###

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution