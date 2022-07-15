Bellamy Homes Crafts Unique Homes with a Luxurious Feel

Kelowna, British Columbia, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Buying a home may seem daunting for most people. Only a trustworthy builder can be your safest bet when investing in the property. Bellamy Homes is one of the names to reckon with in Kelowna and one of the most reliable luxury home builders incorporating the buyers’ wishes in every home they build. Since 1998, the company has been weaving dreams for hundreds of homeowners across Kelowna and has won over forty awards, including Small Business of the Year. Les Bellamy, CEO of the company along with his extraordinary team has been designing exceptional homes that are not only valuable but highly appealing when stacked up against the other properties in Kelowna.

While talking to Les about their achievements, he seemed to be excited and said” We are happy to please a large clientele looking forward to investing in luxury homes in Kelowna. Working for them has been a privilege to us and we hope to continue with the same fervor in the coming years”

Why Bellamy Homes?

Bellamy Homes is one of the custom house builders to lend a unique touch to every home they design. The company has revolutionized the concept of custom homes and knows how to lend a special touch to make the simplest of homes look unique. They offer:

Trust through designing custom homes

Respond to customers and steer ahead to meet their needs

Knowledge and skills to build homes that stand the test of time

Create award-winning homes based on the bucket list of the customers

Designing skills to die for

Comprehensive services during the home building process

Do you still have a reason to wait when investing in custom properties in Kelowna? Why don’t you have a word with Les Bellamy and discuss your requirements with the team? Call them at 778.940.7803 or email info@bellamyhomes.ca to begin the venture.

About Bellamy Homes

Bellamy Homes is one of the most sought-after names when building luxury and custom properties in Kelowna. They are the Kelowna contractor to make you feel proud and leave you in awe with an exceptionally-designed luxury home concept.

Contact

Bellamy Homes

City: Kelowna

State: British Columbia

Zip Code: V1Y 9N9

Country: Canada

Telephone: 778.940.7803

Email: info@bellamyhomes.ca

Website: https://bellamyhomes.ca/



