Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Revenue, Growth Rate, Price and Gross Margin Analysis Report by 2026

Ambulatory Surgery Center Industry Overview

The global ambulatory surgery centers market size is expected to reach USD 120.8 billion by 2026, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 6.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Increase in incidence of chronic diseases and rise in geriatric population have furthered the demand for ambulatory surgery centers. Furthermore, advancements in surgeries, such as endoscopy and laparoscopy, are expected to propel ASC market growth.

Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ambulatory surgery center market by application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Ophthalmology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Pain Management/Spinal Injections, Plastic Surgery, and Others.

In 2018, the gastroenterology segment accounted for the largest share in the global market due to a wide presence of gastroenterology departments across the world.

The plastic surgery segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increasing demand for reconstructive surgery has fueled the growth of ASCs owing to the aging population, increasing the safety of surgeries, and growing emphasis on physical appearances. In addition, a rise in patient preference for nonsurgical and minimally invasive surgeries is likely to aid segment growth.

Ambulatory Surgery Center Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Acquisitions and collaborations with hospitals to expand their geographical reach and product portfolio are key strategies being adopted by market players.

Some prominent players in the global ambulatory surgery center market include

Envision Healthcare Corporation

Terveystalo

Tenet Healthcare Corporation

MEDNAX Services, Inc.

TeamHealth,

Quorum Health Corporation

UnitedHealth Group

Surgery Partners

Community Health Systems, Inc.

Healthway Medical Group.

Order a free sample PDF of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.