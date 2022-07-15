Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Expert Reviews & Analysis 2030 Along With Study Report

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Industry Overview

The global bone grafts and substitutes market size is expected to reach USD 4.94 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030. The rising incidence of bone and joint disorders, increasing demand for dental bone grafts, growing requirement for dental bone grafts, and technological advancements are some key factors driving the market. The synthetic material type segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This growth is due to the lesser risk of disease transmission, better acceptance among patients as compared to allografts, and products’ better biocompatibility.

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global bone grafts and substitutes market on the basis of material type, application, and region:

Based on the Material Type Insights, the market is segmented into Allograft and Synthetic.

The allograft segment led the market and accounted for over 55.0% share of the global revenue in 2021. The allograft segment is further divided into the demineralized bone matrix and others. The adoption of allografts is increasing due to their properties, such as immediate structural support and osteoconductivity.

The synthetic segment is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This growth is due to the products’ better biocompatibility, lesser risk of disease transmission, and better acceptance among patients as compared to allografts. The synthetic segment is further classified into composites, ceramics, polymers, and BMP.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Craniomaxillofacial, Dental, Foot & Ankle, Joint Reconstruction, Long Bone, and Spinal Fusion.

The spinal fusion segment held the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2021. Based on application, the market is classified into long bone, spinal fusion, foot and ankle, joint reconstruction, craniomaxillofacial, and dental. The growth can be attributed to the rising adoption of bone graft materials for spondylosyndesis.

Increasing usage of grafts for dental procedures is estimated to provide lucrative opportunities for the segment to grow through the forecast period. The grafts are usually used as a scaffold and filler in order to facilitate bone formation and promote healing. Growing acceptance of dental implant surgical procedures along with advanced techniques such as bone regeneration and bone grafts is anticipated to boost the market growth.

surgical procedures along with advanced techniques such as bone regeneration and bone grafts is anticipated to boost the market growth. The joint reconstruction segment is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of knee replacement and hip replacement procedures.

Bone Grafts And Substitutes Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The industry is marked by the presence of various large and small businesses operators. The market is characterized by intense competition and is dominated by key participants. Key players are focusing on executing innovative strategies like mergers and acquisitions, market penetration, partnerships, and distribution agreements to intensify their revenue.

Some prominent players in the global bone grafts and substitutes market include

AlloSource

Baxter

DePuySynthes, Inc.

Medtronic

Nuvasive, Inc.

Orthofix Holdings, Inc.

Smith & Nephew, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Wright Medical Group N.V.

OST Devloppement

Zimmer Biomet

GeistlichPharma AG

TBF Tissue Engineering

Biobank

