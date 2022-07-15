Infrastructural Developments in Emerging Economies Is Likely To Complement Aerosol Market Growth By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 15, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Aerosol Industry Overview

The global aerosol market size is anticipated to reach USD 131.9 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to register a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The rising demand for aerosol products from various end-use industries, such as personal care, household, automotive and industrial, and medical, is anticipated to drive the growth. Aerosol paints are being increasingly used for automotive as well as architectural paint applications. Uniform propulsion, ease of application, and aesthetic appeal of aerosols are key factors driving their demand in architectural and automotive paint end-use industries.

Furthermore, the rapidly expanding construction sector, especially in developing countries such as India, China, Vietnam, and Indonesia, is expected to further fuel the product demand in paint application. Globally, the cases of respiratory diseases, such as asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), have considerably increased over the past several years, majorly due to the changing lifestyle and rising geriatric population. The growing cases of such respiratory diseases are principally driving the demand for aerosol-based inhalers. In addition, high demand for various pain relief sprays owing to their convenience of application is further anticipated to expand the market growth in the coming years. Asia Pacific is among the significant regional markets.

Aerosol Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global aerosol market on the basis of material, type, application, and region:

Based on the Material Insights, the market is segmented into Steel, Aluminum and Others.

The global market has been segmented into steel, aluminum, and others. The aluminum material segment held the largest revenue share of 60.4% in 2021 and is also projected to expand at a considerable growth rate over the forecast period.

The plastic material segment has also been experiencing significant demand for the past few years due to the low weight, low cost, and high recyclability of PET plastic. However, a strict ban on plastic packaging, especially in Europe, is expected to hamper the growth of this segment over the coming years.

Based on the type Insights, the market is segmented into Bag-In-Valve and Standard.

The standard segment accounted for the maximum revenue share of 82.3% in 2021 and is projected to continue with its dominance throughout the forecast period. This segment includes continuous and metering type valves; continuous valves are used in applications where continuous spray is required.

In a bag-in-valve aerosol, the product is dispensed mainly by the propellant by squeezing the bag after the pressing of the spray button. Cosmetic, medical, and food products are usually packaged in the aerosol with a bag-in-valve to maintain the purity of the product.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Personal Care, Household, Automotive & Industrial, Food, Paints, Medical and Others.

The personal care segment held the largest market share of more than 41.8%, in terms of volume, in 2021. The segment is driven by the growing demand for hair care products and deodorants.

The rapid growth of the household segment is attributed to the improvement in standards of living and emphasis on hygiene, especially in developing regions. This has led to a rise in the consumption of household products like air fresheners, cleaners, sanitizing agents, and disinfectants.

The automotive and industrial segment is also among the significant applications.

In addition, increasing sales of vehicles are positively impacting the consumption of other products, such as adhesives and sealants, anti-fog agents, and lubricants.

Aerosol Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Mergers and acquisitions and new capacity expansions are among the key strategies adopted by the major companies operating in this market.

Some prominent players in the global Aerosol market include:

Proctor & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

Unilever

Honeywell International Inc.

SC Johnson & Son Inc.

Henkel

