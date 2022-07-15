N95 Mask Market Growth Is Driven By Stringent Respiratory Safety Standards In Various End-User Industries, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 15, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

N95 Mask Industry Overview

The global N95 mask market size is anticipated to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, increased regulatory mandates to wear masks in public settings, and the rising awareness regarding respiratory protection at the workplace. With the COVID-19 pandemic’s emergence, N95 masks have mostly been employed in the healthcare industry by healthcare workers to protect both the patient and the healthcare personnel from biological agents’ exposure. The product demand is high in the healthcare sector since it offers good fluid resistance, breathability, and high filtration efficiency.

N95 Mask Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global N95 mask market on the basis of product, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into With Exhalation Valve and Without Exhalation Valve.

N95 masks without exhalation valves accounted for 79.0% of the global revenue share in 2021 owing to the high efficiency of protection provided during breathing.

The exhalation valve segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 10.6% in the market for N95 masks over the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Online and Offline.

The offline segment led the market for N95 masks and accounted for the largest revenue share of 56.3% in 2021 owing to the long-term existence of numerous traditional distribution channels, such as drug shops, hospital pharmacies, and retail stores.

The online distribution channel is likely to witness a CAGR of 11.4% in the market for N95 masks over the forecast period. This segment’s growth is predicted to be driven by the rapidly expanding adoption of internet and e-commerce platforms in economies of transition such as India, Brazil, and China.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Healthcare, Construction, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas and Others.

The healthcare segment dominated the market for N95 masks and accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.5% in 2021.

The construction end-use segment is likely to witness a CAGR of 9.6% over the forecast period.

Stringent workplace safety and health standards across manufacturing industries are expected to boost demand.

The mining industry is one of the top consumers of N95 masks to improve worker safety, as mining sites contain airborne contaminants including silica , diesel particulate matter, coal dust, and radioactive particles such as thorium, uranium, and radium.

, diesel particulate matter, coal dust, and radioactive particles such as thorium, uranium, and radium. Growing energy demand for coal and other rare earth minerals globally is expected to create demand for N95 masks during the forecast period.

N95 Mask Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for N95 masks is highly competitive and characterized by the presence of both global and regional market participants. The industry players focus on new product developments, vertical integration along the value chain, and mergers and acquisitions to gain a competitive edge in the market. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on various countries throughout the world, driving up the demand for N95 masks.

Some prominent players in the global N95 Mask market include:

3M

Alpha Pro Tech

Ansell Ltd

Medisca, Inc.

O&M Halyard

The Gerson Company

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries, Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Moldex-Metric

Makrite

Prestige Ameritech

Crosstex International, Inc.

Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Company, Ltd.

