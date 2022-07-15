Interactive Kiosk Market Share to witness steady rise in coming decade | NCR Corporation, Kiosk Information Systems, Advantech Co., Ltd., Meridian Kiosk

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Interactive Kiosk Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Interactive Kiosk Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Interactive kiosks are computerized information stands that provide access to various types of information and services. They are often found in public places such as airports, libraries, and shopping malls. Interactive kiosks typically have a touch screen interface that allows users to select from a variety of options. Some kiosks also have audio and video capabilities.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in interactive kiosk technology that are worth noting.

First, there is a trend toward larger and more high-definition displays. This is in response to consumer demand for more engaging and informative content. Additionally, there is a trend toward more robust and customizable hardware. This allows kiosk manufacturers to offer a wider range of features and options to their customers.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the interactive kiosk market include:

1. Increased Efficiency: Interactive kiosks can help businesses to improve their efficiency by reducing the need for human interaction. For example, self-service check-in kiosks at airports can help to reduce queues and waiting times.

2. Cost Savings: Interactive kiosks can also help businesses to save money. By reducing the need for human staff, businesses can reduce their wage costs. Additionally, kiosks can help businesses to reduce their paper costs as many transactions can be completed electronically.

Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Bank Kiosks
  • Self-Service Kiosks

By Display Size

  • Less than 17 inch
  • 17 inch to 19 inch

By Industry Vertical

  • Healthcare
  • BFSI
  • Government

By Region

  • North America
    • The U.S.

Key Players

  • NCR Corporation
  • Kiosk Information Systems
  • Advantech Co., Ltd.
  • Meridian Kiosk
  • Advanced Kiosks
  • Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated
  • Source Technologies

