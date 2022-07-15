Material Handling Equipment Market Demand, Overview, Size, Trend, and Key Players (BEUMER Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc.)

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — According to a new market research report published by Global Insight Services “Material Handling Equipment Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn by 2031”. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Material Handling Equipment (MHE) is a type of machinery used to move, store, or control materials within a warehouse, distribution center, or manufacturing facility. The purpose of MHE is to improve productivity, safety, and accuracy while reducing costs.

Key Players

The key players in the material handling equipment market are BEUMER Group, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Kion Group AG, Mecalux, S.A, Murata Machinery Ltd., SSI Schaefer AG, Swisslog Holding AG, Toyota Material Handling Group and Vanderlande Industries B.V.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in material handling equipment technology that are worth mentioning. Perhaps the most significant trend is the increasing use of robotics in material handling. This is being driven by the need for faster, more efficient, and more accurate material handling, as well as the desire to reduce labor costs.

Another key trend is the increasing use of sensors and other forms of automation to improve the efficiency of material handling equipment. This includes the use of sensors to track the movement of materials and automatically adjust the speed and direction of material handling equipment accordingly.

Another important trend is the increasing use of mobile material handling equipment. This includes the use of forklifts, cranes, and other types of equipment that can be moved around the facility to where they are needed.

Finally, another key trend is the increasing use of information technology in material handling. This includes the use of barcodes, RFID tags, and other forms of technology to track the movement of materials and automatically update inventory records.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the Material Handling Equipment market. Firstly, the ever-growing e-commerce industry is driving the need for efficient and speedy material handling equipment, in order to meet the high demand for online orders.

Secondly, the increasing popularity of lean manufacturing methods is resulting in factories requiring smaller and more efficient equipment to move materials around the production floor.

And lastly, the rise of the sharing economy is seeing businesses increasingly renting or sharing material handling equipment, rather than purchasing it outright.

Market Segmentation

The material handling equipment market is segmented by product, end-use and region. By product, the market is divided by storage & handling equipment, automated storage & retrieval system and industrial trucks. By end-use, the market is classified into automotive, food & beverage and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.



