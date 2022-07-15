Portable Generators Market To Register A Robust Growth Rate During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Commercial Portable Generators market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Commercial Portable Generators

The report commences with a brief information of the global portable generators market. This executive summary sets the tone for the rest of the report, providing users the scope of the report. The executive summary includes important facts and statistics on the global portable generators market.

The global portable generator market expected to be valued at USD 850 million in 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

A recently published report by Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- establishes that demand for portable generators will likely augment 1.8x from 2021 to 2031, reaching US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of the said forecast period. Uptake across commercial settings is expected to grow substantially, generating an opportunity worth US$ 50 Mn over the coming decade.

Key Segments Covered

Power Output Less than 1 KW Portable Generators 1-3. KW Portable Generators 3-5KW Portable Generators More than 5 KW Portable Generators

End Use Commercial Portable Generators Residential Portable Generators Industrial Portable Generators Agricultural Portable Generators Others

Application Standby Backup Power Portable Generators Continuous Power Portable Generators



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global portable generators market is anticipated to add a significant value by 2031.

The residential and commercial segment is expected to capture major chunk of the market share over the next ten years.

On the basis of power output, portable generators with power output ranging from 1.0-3.0 Kw hold substantial part of total revenue share of the market.

Asia Pacific set to dominate global market revenue in 2021 and beyond.

The market in Africa expected to rise at a high single-digit CAGR through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, demand for portable generators was hit in 2020, which saw a decline. But with the manufacturing industry back on track, demand is expected to bounce back over the coming months.

“High R&D spending coupled with technological advancements in portable generators is expected to aid market growth over the coming years,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Increased marketing strategy development, product diversification, economies of scale, and brand awareness are some of the strategic assets used by significant corporations to strengthen their market position while lowering business risks.

In April 2019, Generac completed the acquisition of Pika Energy Inc., a maker of residential energy storage systems. The purchase aims to increase the market share of both firms and share their vision of developing groundbreaking technologies that modernize the way electricity is generated, stored and used across residential settings

In March 2021, Kohler Power Systems announced a 155,000 square-foot expansion to its existing North American manufacturing facility in Mosel, Wisconsin. This expansion is likely to aid the company enhance its production capacity of large industrial diesel as well as portable generators

