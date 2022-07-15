Veterinary Services Market Is Expected To Witness A Huge Growth Over The Forecast Period | Key Players: Mars Inc., Greencross Ltd., National Veterinary Care Ltd.

New York, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — Global Veterinary Services Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Veterinary Services Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Veterinary services are medical and surgical care for animals. This can include everything from routine checkups and vaccinations to emergency care and surgery. Veterinary services also include preventive care, such as spaying or neutering, and dental care.

Key Trends

The key trends in Veterinary Services technology are:

1. The use of telemedicine to provide remote consultations and second opinions.

2. The use of 3D printing technology to create models of animals for surgical planning.

3. The use of drones to deliver medicines and supplies to remote areas.

4. The use of robots to assist in surgery and rehabilitation.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the veterinary services market include the increasing prevalence of pet ownership, the growing awareness of animal health and welfare, and the availability of advanced veterinary care.

The increasing prevalence of pet ownership is one of the key drivers of the veterinary services market. In developed countries, the ownership of pets has been increasing steadily over the past few decades. This trend is being driven by the growing awareness of the benefits of pet ownership, such as the companionship and emotional support that pets can provide.

The growing awareness of animal health and welfare is another key driver of the veterinary services market. In recent years, there has been a growing concern for the welfare of animals, as well as an increasing awareness of the importance of animal health.

Market Segments

The Veterinary Services Market is segmented by type, type of animal, expenditure, service and region. By type, the market is divided into animal hospitals and veterinary clinics, veterinary laboratory testing services. Based on type of animal, it is segmented into livestock and companion animals. On the basis of expenditure, it is bifurcated into public and private. By type of service, it is bifurcated into onsite and offsite. Region-wise, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Veterinary Services Market includes players such as Mars Inc., Greencross Ltd., National Veterinary Care Ltd., Pets at Home Group PLC, CVS Group PLC, Ethos Veterinary Health, Addison Biological Laboratory, Armor Animal Health, PetIQ, LLC, and Patterson Companies Inc.

