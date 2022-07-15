Wetsuit Market To Register A Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) Worth 7.05% During, 2022-2032.

The global sales of wetsuits are expected to grow to US$ 3.4 Bn in 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.05%. Growth is primarily attributed to the ever increasing popularity of water sports and other water related outdoor recreational activities. Increasing awareness among consumers with regards to fitness and swimming habits will further significantly contribute to the growth of the wetsuit market.

From 2017 to 2021, the market registered a CAGR of 5%. Significant contractions were experienced throughout 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic applied the brakes on outdoor sports and recreational activities. The highly contagious nature of the infection prompted countries to impose strict lockdowns, leading to suspension or postponement of several water sporting events.

Since H2 2021, prospects have appeared relatively optimistic, as speeding vaccination drives have permitted a resumption of normal life, with people venturing out of their houses to engage in outdoor water sports. Manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on improving safety features, to prevent any accidents during the event.

Competitive Landscape:

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. Manufacturers are developing products that incorporate eco-friendly materials that will prove to be more reliable, versatile, and improved insulation against the elements.

In 2021, Aqualung, a marine diving equipment manufacturer, launched a new collection of eco-friendly wetsuits, called XSCAPE. This collection features neoprene-free wetsuits and rash guards made with environmentally friendly materials.

Wetsuit Market Segmentations:

Product Type Full Wetsuits Spring Wetsuits Bottom Wetsuits Rashguard Wetsuits

Thickness Wetsuits measuring 1 mm – 2 mm Wetsuits measuring 2 mm – 3 mm Wetsuits measuring 3 mm – 4 mm Wetsuits measuring 4 mm – 5 mm Wetsuits measuring greater than 5 mm

Sales Channel Wetsuit sales via Sports Variety Stores Wetsuit sales via Third-Party Online Channel Wetsuit sales via Direct-to-Customer Channel Wetsuit sales via Franchised Stores Wetsuit sales via Modern Trade Wetsuit sales via Sports Retail Chains Wetsuit sales via Sports Variety Stores

Demographics Wetsuits for Men Wetsuits for Women Wetsuits for Kids



