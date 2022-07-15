Acetone Derivatives Market Is Projected To Stand At Around US$ 19 Bn By The End Of 2031

As per industry analysis on acetone derivatives by Fact.MR, the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 10.6 Bn in 2021, expanding at a moderate CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates the market valuation to surpass US$ 18.8 Bn by 2031, owing to factors such as capacity expansion, increased consumption, and mounting investments in housing & construction activities.

The acetone derivatives business is highly competitive with key players capturing a major chunk of the market share. Since acetone derivatives find use in wide range of industries, it can be viewed as a revenue generating stream for chemical companies. Thus, in order to increase their revenue and market share, market players have opted to increase production capacity by incorporating additional facilities around the world. For instance, Kumho P&B Chemicals, a major BPA producer, plans to increase its production capacity by an additional 200 KT, work for which is estimated to be completed by 2021-end.

Moreover, in order to deliver bulk and high quality products, companies are collaborating with different technological solution providers. These key developments are being seen across the industry as players are opting for capacity expansion to increase their market share.

Competitive Landscape:

Market players can be seen collaborating with various suppliers to streamline their raw material procurement process. Collaboration and establishing long-term relationships with suppliers is helping companies procure raw materials at reasonable price points. Moreover, digitalizing of the procurement process has taken place over the years, which tends to provide an upper edge to manufacturers.

Acetone Derivatives Market Segmentations:

By Product Type Bisphenol A Diacetone Alcohol Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Isophorone Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (MIBK)

By Grade Chemical Grade Acetone Derivatives Food Grade Acetone Derivatives Pharma Grade Acetone Derivatives

By Application Acetone Derivatives in Solvents Acetone Derivatives in Additives Acetone Derivatives in Intermediates

By End Use Acetone Derivatives for Paints & Coatings Acetone Derivatives for Cosmetics & Personal Care Acetone Derivatives for Pharmaceuticals Acetone Derivatives for Adhesives Acetone Derivatives for Chemicals Others



