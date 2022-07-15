North America is Expected to be the Most Lucrative Market for Industrial Floor Scrubber – Fact.MR Study

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Industrial Floor Scrubber. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Industrial Floor Scrubber Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Industrial Floor Scrubber market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Industrial Floor Scrubber

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Industrial Floor Scrubber, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Industrial Floor Scrubber Market.

Key Segments of Industrial Floor Scrubber Market

Fact.MR’s report on the industrial floor scrubber market offers data classified into three major segments-type, application, and region. This report offers essential data about the essential market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Type Ride-on ScrubbersRobotic ScrubbersWalk-behind Scrubbers Application GovernmentHealthcare & PharmaceuticalsHospitalityManufacturing & WarehousingRetail & FoodTransportationOthers Region North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Takeaways from Industrial Floor Scrubber Market Report

The global industrial floor scrubbers market is reached a valuation of US$ 3.1 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at over 8% CAGR through 2030

In terms of type, walk-behind industrial floor scrubbers are anticipated to retain higher market share through 2030

On the basis of application, manufacturing and warehousing sector applications will reflect higher demand

North America is a leading regional market for industrial floor scrubbers

With higher demand from the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector activities during the coronavirus pandemic, the industrial floor scrubbers market will experience steady growth.

“Rapid growth of the e-commerce industry in recent years has resulted in extensive deployment of warehouse and supply chain facilities. Manufacturing industries are also constructing large-scale warehousing facilities to store inventories. Such major facilities will drive demand for industrial scrubbers for maintenance and cleaning services in years ahead,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Product Launch and Strategic Collaborations Gain Traction

Major players in the industrial floor scrubbers market are Hako Gmbh, Polivac International Pvt. Ltd., Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, Dulevo International S.p.A., Truvox International, Nilfisk A/S, Amano Corporation, Diversey Inc., Numatic International Ltd., and Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Co Ltd. The market is moderately fragmented, characterized by regional and local players. The competitive landscape of the industrial floor scrubber market has been defined by efforts by manufacturers towards strategic collaborations and product launches for sustainable revenue streams.

Nilfisk A/S has collaborated with Carnegie Robotics to commercialize its Autonomous Mobile Robotics tech through the brand Thoro.ai, starting with operations in the Nilfisk Liberty SC50 Scrubber. The company will produce autonomous hardware Nilfisk offerings.

Avidbots has entered into a long-term contract with DHL, the logistics company to deploy its Neo robotic floor scrubbers for DHL’s hubs, warehouses, and terminals on a global scale, in over 200 countries.

Tennant Company has added to its portfolio of autonomous floor care solutions with the launch of the T380AMR Robotic Floor Scrubber. Product is designed to be small for higher maneuverability, in areas with space constraints.

