Increasing Vegan Population Pool to Stimulate Uptake of Pea Milk – Fact.MR Study

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has affected the global economy to a great extent. Considering the food industry, one of the most important sectors of the economy, a tremendous impact has been witnessed on the entire process from the field to the consumer. The restrictions in the movement of workers, closure of food production facilities, and changes in consumer demand have put excessive pressure on the food industry.

Newly published Fact.MR data on the pea milk industry forecasts the market to each US$ 138 Mn by 2031. The growing popularity of vegan products has shifted consumer attention toward plant-based milk. According to the report, the market is expected to reach US$ 40 Mn by 2021-end. The product’s creamy texture and higher nutritional content than other plant-based milk are the key reasons for consumer choice, which bodes well for the pea milk market’s growth in the coming years.

Key Segments Covered

Flavor Original Flavored Pea Milk Vanilla Flavored Pea Milk Chocolate Flavored Pea Milk Barista Flavored Pea Milk

Sweetness Sweetened Pea Milk Unsweetened Pea Milk

Pack Size 8 oz Pea Milk Packs 25-32 oz Pea Milk Packs 48 oz Pea Milk Packs

Packaging Material Pea Milk in Tetra Packs Pea Milk in PET Bottles

End User Pea Milk for Individual Consumers Pea Milk for HoReCa Pea Milk for Gyms & Cafes

Sales Channel Pea Milk Sales via Brick & Mortar Stores Pea Milk Sales via Online Retail Channels



Competitive Landscape

Key manufacturers of pea milk are emphasizing on penetrating mainstream retail markets, introducing a wide range of product offerings. Additionally, they are also focusing on forging alliances with leading players along with acquisitions

Ripple Foods’ vegan pea milk was just introduced to Costco, the world’s largest wholesale retailer. It’s selling a three-pack of 48-ounce Ripple Original Plant-Based Milk bottles for $8.99 at 18 locations in the Midwest, including Ohio, Indiana, Kansas, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, and Nebraska.

Nestlé is introducing Wunda, a new pea-based beverage that is “epic in everything” that milk is used for. That means it can be consumed plain, poured over cereal, used in hot beverages, frosted, cooked with, and so on.

Sproud Original Drink is a plant-based milk with a milk-like flavor. It’s as white as milk and free of allergies, lactose, nuts, soy, and genetically modified organisms. In addition, high in protein and incredibly low sugar. Perfect for a healthy diet.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By 2021, global pea milk sales are likely to be valued at US$ 40 Mn PET pea milk bottles to experience staggering growth, registering a 10% CAGR Tetra packs to surge in popularity, yielding 45% of market revenue through 2031 Pea milk offerings of 48 oz to dominate the market, account for 3/5th of total demand U.S to register a prolific CAGR of 9% with regard to pea milk sales With a market share of almost 25%, Asia is the fastest-growing region in the market.

“Increased foray into milk and dairy alternatives amid rising incidence of lactose intolerance as well as rising animal welfare concerns is boding well for the pea milk industry,” says an analyst at Fact.MR

