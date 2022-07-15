Standard Milk Formula Market Is Anticipated to Reach US$ 28.2 Bn By 2031.

The global standard milk formula market is anticipated to reach US$ 28.2 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of 5.2% across the 2021-2031 forecast period. The market for standard milk formula is likely to remain influenced by increasing demand for premium nutrition products for infants, backed by a rising percentage of working women across the globe.

From 2016 to 2020, demand for infant milk formula expanded at a CAGR of around 4%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was heightened emphasis on boosting the immunity of infants and children, lest the infection spread amongst them. This led to a significant spike in sales of standard milk formula products, along with other important nutritional and immunity boosting supplements.

Given the increase in the proportion of working professionals, parents are especially relying on milk substitutes, as busy work schedules often leave no time for mothers to feed their babies with breast milk. This is expected to majorly influence demand in the forthcoming forecast period. The top 5 key players are likely to capture market share of nearly 60% in 2021.

Standard Milk Formula Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Standard Milk Formula market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Standard Milk Formula market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Standard Milk Formula supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in Standard Milk Formula market, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions.

In January 2021, Fats and oils specialist Bunge Loders Croklaan (BLC) has unveiled a new premium lipid ingredient for baby formula which it claims allows manufacturers to get closer than ever before to the gold standard of mother’s milk.

In November 2020, Abbott launched its first instant formula in Canada with ingredient identical to immune component in breast milk.

Coffee Pods Market Segmentations:

Product Type Liquid Standard Milk Formula Powder Standard Milk Formula Concentrate Standard Milk Formula Ready-To-Feed Standard Milk Formula

Flavour Unflavoured Standard Milk Formula Vanilla Standard Milk Formula Strawberry Standard Milk Formula Chocolate Standard Milk Formula Other Flavored Standard Milk Formula

Packaging Type Standard Milk Formula in Cans Standard Milk Formula in Aseptic Cartons Standard Milk Formula in Bottles & Jars Standard Milk Formula in Pouches Standard Milk Formula in Other Packaging Types

Nature Conventional Standard Milk Formula Organic Standard Milk Formula

Sales Channel Standard Milk Formula Sales via Modern Trade Standard Milk Formula Sales via Specialty Stores Standard Milk Formula Sales via Online Stores Standard Milk Formula Sales via Pharmacy Stores Standard Milk Formula Sales via Other Sales Channels



