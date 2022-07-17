Worldwide Demand For Alumina Ceramics Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 6% By 2031 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Advanced Ceramics Market by Material (Alumina Ceramics, Titanate Ceramics, Zirconia Ceramics), by Class (Ceramic Matrix Composites, Ceramic Coatings, Monolithic Ceramics), by Application (Electrical Equipment, Catalyst Support), End-user & Region – Global Forecast to 2031

The global advanced ceramics market. According to the study, the market reached a valuation of around US$ 60 Bn in 2020, which amounts to around 20% share of the overall ceramics market. Sales of advanced ceramics are slated to rise at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 120 Bn by 2031. Demand for alumina ceramics is set to increase at a CAGR of 6% across the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Advanced Ceramics market survey report:

3M Company

Applied Ceramics Inc.

Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc.

Ceramtec GmbH

Coorstek Inc.

H.C. Starck GmbH

International Ceramic Engineering (ICE)

Kyocera Corporation

Materion Corporation

Key Segments Covered in Advanced Ceramics Industry Research

Material Alumina Ceramics Ceramic-based Components Titanate Ceramics Zirconia Ceramics Silicon Carbide Ceramics Ceramic Filters Others Silicon Nitride Ceramics Magnesium Silicate Ceramics Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Ceramics Aluminium Nitride Ceramics Electroceramics Structural Ceramics Technical Ceramics High-tech Ceramics Ferrite Ceramics Transparent Ceramics

Class Ceramic Matrix Composites Ceramic Coatings Monolithic Ceramics

Application Application of Advanced Ceramics in Electrical Equipment Application of Advanced Ceramics in Catalyst Support Application of Advanced Ceramics in Electronic Devices Application of Advanced Ceramics in Wear Parts Application of Advanced Ceramics in Engine Parts Application of Advanced Ceramics in Filters Application of Advanced Ceramics in Bioceramics

End User Use of Advanced Ceramics in Electrical & Electronics Sector Use of Advanced Ceramics in Transportation Sector Use of Advanced Ceramics in Medical Sector Use of Advanced Ceramics in Defense & Security Sector Use of Advanced Ceramics in Environmental Sector Use of Advanced Ceramics in Chemical Sector



Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Advanced Ceramics

Latest industry Analysis on Advanced Ceramics Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Advanced Ceramics Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Advanced Ceramics demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Advanced Ceramics major players

Advanced Ceramics Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Advanced Ceramics demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

