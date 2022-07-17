Worldwide Demand For Alumina Ceramics Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 6% By 2031 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Advanced Ceramics Market by Material (Alumina Ceramics, Titanate Ceramics, Zirconia Ceramics), by Class (Ceramic Matrix Composites, Ceramic Coatings, Monolithic Ceramics), by Application (Electrical Equipment, Catalyst Support), End-user & Region – Global Forecast to 2031

The global advanced ceramics market. According to the study, the market reached a valuation of around US$ 60 Bn in 2020, which amounts to around 20% share of the overall ceramics market. Sales of advanced ceramics are slated to rise at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 120 Bn by 2031. Demand for alumina ceramics is set to increase at a CAGR of 6% across the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Advanced Ceramics market survey report:

  • 3M Company
  • Applied Ceramics Inc.
  • Blasch Precision Ceramics, Inc.
  • Ceramtec GmbH
  • Coorstek Inc.
  • H.C. Starck GmbH
  • International Ceramic Engineering (ICE)
  • Kyocera Corporation
  • Materion Corporation

Key Segments Covered in Advanced Ceramics Industry Research

  • Material
    • Alumina Ceramics
    • Ceramic-based Components
    • Titanate Ceramics
    • Zirconia Ceramics
    • Silicon Carbide Ceramics
    • Ceramic Filters
    • Others
      • Silicon Nitride Ceramics
      • Magnesium Silicate Ceramics
      • Pyrolytic Boron Nitride Ceramics
      • Aluminium Nitride Ceramics
      • Electroceramics
      • Structural Ceramics
      • Technical Ceramics
      • High-tech Ceramics
      • Ferrite Ceramics
      • Transparent Ceramics
  • Class
    • Ceramic Matrix Composites
    • Ceramic Coatings
    • Monolithic Ceramics
  • Application
    • Application of Advanced Ceramics in Electrical Equipment
    • Application of Advanced Ceramics in Catalyst Support
    • Application of Advanced Ceramics in Electronic Devices
    • Application of Advanced Ceramics in Wear Parts
    • Application of Advanced Ceramics in Engine Parts
    • Application of Advanced Ceramics in Filters
    • Application of Advanced Ceramics in Bioceramics
  • End User
    • Use of Advanced Ceramics in Electrical & Electronics Sector
    • Use of Advanced Ceramics in Transportation Sector
    • Use of Advanced Ceramics in Medical Sector
    • Use of Advanced Ceramics in Defense & Security Sector
    • Use of Advanced Ceramics in Environmental Sector
    • Use of Advanced Ceramics in Chemical Sector

