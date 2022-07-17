Global Sales Of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Has Poised To Grow At A CAGR Of 35% During 2022-2032 | Fact.MR Study

Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market by Program (Certificate & Professional Program, Degree & Master Programs), by Course (Science, Engineering), by Model (xMOOC, cMOOC), by Primary Objective, by Customer Category & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

The MOOC market will likely gain a market value of US$ 7.55 Bn in 2022. The Market for MOOC is expected to register a CAGR of 35% by accumulating a market value of US$ 152 Bn in the forecast period 2022-2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market Survey Report:

  • Federica.EU
  • FutureLearn
  • Instructure
  • Intellipaat
  • iverity
  • Jigsaw Academy
  • Kadenze
  • LinkedIn Learning
  • Miriada X
  • NovoEd
  • Pluralsight
  • Simplilearn
  • Skillshare
  • Udacity
  • Udemy

Key Segments Covered in the MOOC Industry Report

  • Customer Category

    • Individual MOOCs
    • Enterprise / Corporate MOOCs
    • MOOCs for Small Enterprise
    • MOOCs for Medium Sized Enterprise
    • MOOCs for Large Enterprise
    • MOOCs for Educational Institutes

  • Primary Objective

    • MOOCs for Reskilling and Online Certification
    • MOOCs for Language and Casual Learning
    • MOOCs for Supplemental Education
    • MOOCs for Higher Education
    • MOOCs for Test Preparation

  • Program

    • Certificate & Professional Program MOOCs
    • Degree & Master Programs MOOCs
    • Other MOOC Programs

  • Course

    • Business & Management MOOCs
    • Data Science / Programming / Computer Science MOOCs
    • Science (Pure) MOOCs
    • Social Science MOOCs
    • Humanities MOOCs
    • Educational & Teaching MOOCs
    • Engineering MOOCs
    • Health & Medicine MOOCs
    • Mathematics MOOCs
    • Art & Design MOOCs
    • Other MOOCs (Law, Language Etc.)

  • Model

    • xMOOC
    • cMOOC

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market report provide to the readers?

  • Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC).

The report covers following Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Massive Open Online Course (MOOC)
  • Latest industry Analysis on Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) major players
  • Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) Market report include:

  • How the market for Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Massive Open Online Course (MOOC)?
  • Why the consumption of Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

