Spray Glue Market to witness a CAGR of Around 5% By 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

According to Fact.MR, Insights of Spray Glue Market is a specialized and in-depth study of the industry with a special focus on the Key Trends of Spray Glue Market is a Service. The report aims to provide an overview with detailed segmentation by type, application, end use and geography.

Prominent Key players of Spray Glue Market survey report

Gemini Glues Ltd.

AFT Aerosols

Phillips Manufacturing

3M Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

H.B Fuller

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION.

BASF SE

Bostik S.A.

ND Industries Inc.

UniSeal Inc.

Ashland Inc.

Beardow Adams

Sika AG

Eastman Chemical Compan

Kissel+Wolf GmbH

Quin Global

SIKA AG

Linyi Demei Jucheng International Trade Co. Ltd.

Dongguan Dayang Aerosol Chemical Technology Co.Ltd.

Shanghai Shuode Building Material Co. Ltd

Shandong Hongce Industry

Trade Group Co. Ltd

Qingdao Sanhui Litai New Material Co. Ltd

SOMA KOZMETIK SANAYI VE DIS TICARET LIMITED SIRKETI

YAMATO CO.LTD.

3M Japan Limited.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Water based

Solvent based

Hot Melts

Others

By Application

Tanks / Vessels

Pipe and fittings

Cars

Electronic circuits

Rubber tires and wheels

Wall Finishing

Flooring work

Ceiling work

Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial

Automobile Industry

Manufacturing

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Pre Book This Report:

