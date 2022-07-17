Commercial Seaweed Market Is Predicted To Exceed Us$ 15 Bn By 2031

Commercial Seaweed Market Size, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking By Product (Red, Green, Brown), By Form (Liquid, Powdered), By End Use (Direct Consumption, Textiles, Food Additives, Pharma & Personal Care, Paper Manufacturing) – Global Market Insights 2021 to 2031

The global seaweed market was worth over US$ 10 Bn in 2020 and is predicted to exceed US$ 15 Bn by the end of the forecast period (2021-2031). Extensive applications of seaweed in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, antimicrobial goods, and biotechnological applications is primarily steering growth across the market.

Prominent Key Players Of The Commercial Seaweed Market Survey Report:

  • Indigrow Ltd.
  • Seasol International
  • Commercial Seaweed Energy Solutions A.S
  • Chase Organics GB Ltd.
  • Aquatic Chemicals
  • Acadian Seaplants Ltd. (ASL)
  • Pacific Harvest
  • Mara Commercial Seaweed
  • Algea A.S
  • BIOSTADT INDIA LIMITED
  • W Hydrocolloids, Inc.
  • Marcel Carrageenan
  • CP Kelco

Key Segments Covered

  • Product

    • Red Commercial Seaweed
    • Green Commercial Seaweed
    • Brown Commercial Seaweed

  • Form

    • Liquid Commercial Seaweed
    • Powdered Commercial Seaweed

  • End User

    • Commercial Seaweed for Direct Consumption
    • Commercial Seaweed for Textiles
    • Commercial Seaweed for Food Additives
    • Commercial Seaweed for Pharma & Personal Care
    • Commercial Seaweed for Paper Manufacturing
    • Commercial Seaweed for Animal Feed
    • Commercial Seaweed for Fertilizers

