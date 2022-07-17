Pet Grooming Products Market Is Projected To Grow At A Moderate CAGR Of ~4.5% By 2029

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The global pet grooming products market is gaining pace and is projected to grow at a moderate CAGR of ~4.5% by the end of the forecast period (2019-2029). The industry has been on an upward trend in recent months and is expected to continue in the coming years. The increase can mainly be attributed to increased disposable income, increased spending on pet care, and the humanization of animals by urban pet owners.

Request a sample to stay ‘ahead’ of your competitors.

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4494

The market is further supported by increased access to pet grooming professionals worldwide. This will increase the convenience of mobile grooming establishments, enhance efficiency, save time, reduce costs and support the pet grooming market in the future.

Key highlights of the Pet Grooming Products Market study:

Shampoos and conditioners are the fastest growing products in the pet grooming products market, accounting for over 60% share and are expected to retain their dominance over the forecast period. This growth may be due to the increased importance of basic pet hygiene. Additionally, the growing presence of professional pet grooming services has significantly increased the demand for scissors and other trimming tools.

Despite a moderate CAGR, North America accounts for more than 50% of the global pet grooming products market share due to the high percentage of pet owners in Canada and the United States. However, countries in East Asia and South Asia and Oceania are expected to witness higher growth rates in the near future, with Japan and China accounting for the majority of demand in the region.

Offline distribution channels account for more than 75% of the major revenue share and are a major contributor to convenience stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets and other retailers, which can be attributed to consumer preference for physical displays. However, with the increasing penetration and interest of the Internet, the use of e-commerce platforms is increasing.

Dogs continue to be the most popular pet type, with adoption rates continuing to rise, and the growing number of childless or single parents buying the pet parent concept is gaining traction and offering a wider range of premium pet products. support the use of Choose from a variety of options and use organic ingredients.

“Advanced grooming services for pets such as hairstyling, spas, massages, etc. have encouraged pet owners to spend more on these products in recent years. Thus, pet grooming product companies enjoy expanding consumer demographics, and the popularity of pet grooming is driving the market into a lucrative future.” Fact.MR analyst says:

Share your requirements and get a custom report –

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4494

The role of mobile pet grooming services is highlighted

Consumers are increasingly choosing high-quality pet food, premium accessories and a wide range of pet grooming services to support the growth of the market. Mobile pet grooming services are also becoming increasingly popular around the world. The use of specialized vehicles will make a significant contribution to bringing pet grooming services to the doorstep of pet owners and reducing the long wait times associated with traditional pet grooming businesses. to the global market.

The key players analyzed in the Pet Grooming Products Market study :

Rosewood Pet Products

Hagen Co., Ltd.

pet edge

Johnson Veterinary Products

Purplest Spa

loquat

Full access to this report is available at:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/4494

On the basis of region, pet grooming products market study includes:

Us

Canada

Germany

uk

france

Italy

Spain

russia

brazil

Mexico

China

India

ASEAN

GCC

South Africa

Global Pet Grooming Products Market: An In-Depth Assessment of Key Segments

The global pet grooming products market is segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, and region.

product type shampoo and conditioner

Shear and Trim Tools

comb and brush

Etc distribution channel offline

online region North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

my

This report covers the following Pet Grooming Products Market insights and assessments: This is beneficial to all participants involved in the Pet Grooming Products market.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on-demand pet grooming products market.

Latest industry analysis of Pet Grooming Products market along with key analysis of market drivers, trends and influencing factors.

Analysis of key trends Pet Grooming Products market and changing consumer preferences of key industries.

Changes in demand for pet grooming products and consumption of various products

Key Trends Highlighting Funding by Leading Investors in Multiple Countries

New investment opportunities in different technologies and types of products or services

Comprehensive data and competitive analysis of major players in pet grooming products

US market sales of pet grooming products will grow at a steady pace, fueled by growing consumer confidence and a recovery in the economy.

Europe’s pet grooming products demand forecast remains stable as many countries such as the UK, France and Germany focus on boosting growth .

Key Questions in the Pet Grooming Products Market Research Report:

What are the current scenarios and key trends in the Pet Grooming Products market industry ? What key strategies are businesses adopting to expand their consumer base? What are the key categories and future potentials of the Pet Grooming Products market ? What are the key Pet Grooming Products market drivers and what are their projected impacts in the short, medium and long term? What is the size of the Pet Grooming Products market and what are the opportunities for key players?

For More Insights Of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=926741

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL:https://blog.factmr.com/