Global Sales Of Scoring Balloon Catheters Are Slated To Accelerate At A CAGR Of 7% Through 2031| Fact.MR Study

Scoring Balloon Catheter Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report by Raw Material (Polyurethane Scoring Balloon Catheters, Nylon Scoring Balloon Catheters), by Indication, by End User & Region – Industry Forecast 2021-2031

The global scoring balloon catheter market size reached a valuation of around US$ 180 Mn in 2020, which amounts to just around 0.5% share of the overall catheter market.

Sales of scoring balloon catheters are slated to accelerate at a CAGR of 7% to top US$ 350 Mn by 2031. Demand for scoring balloon catheters for coronary artery diseases, which holds the highest market share, is set to increase at a CAGR of 6% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Prominent Key players of the Scoring Balloon Catheter market survey report:

  • Medtronic Plc
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG
  • Tokai Medical Products Inc.
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Terumo Corporation
  • MicroPort Scientific Corporation
  • Jotech GmbH
  • Meril Life Sciences Pvt Ltd
  • Hexacath
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Cordis Corporation
  • Cook Medical INC

Key Segments in Scoring Balloon Catheter Industry Research

  • Raw Material

    • Polyurethane Scoring Balloon Catheters
    • Nylon Scoring Balloon Catheters
    • Others

  • Indication

    • Scoring Balloon Catheters for Coronary Artery Diseases
    • Scoring Balloon Catheters for Peripheral Vascular Diseases
    • Scoring Balloon Catheters for Renal Vascular Diseases
    • Others
      • Scoring Balloon Catheters for dialysis
      • Scoring Balloon Catheters for Angioplasty

  • End User

    • Scoring Balloon Catheters for Hospitals
    • Scoring Balloon Catheters for Ambulatory Surgical Centers
    • Scoring Balloon Catheters for Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

