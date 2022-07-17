Global Sales Of Sparkling Wines Has Expected To Witness Healthy Growth At A CAGR Of 7%By 2031| Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-18 — /EPR Network/ —

Sparkling Wines Market Report By Sales Channel (Modern Trade, Grocery Store, Convenience Store, E-Commerce), By Body Type (Light Bodied, Medium Bodied, Full-Bodied), By Sweetness Level (Extra-Brut, Brut, Extra Dry, Demi-Sec) – Forecast 2021–2031

The global sparkling wines sales will account for US$ 43 Bn in 2021, expected to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of 7% to close in on a value of US$ 84.6 Bn by 2031. The modern trade segment represents a revenue share of more than 1/3rd while e-commerce sales will likely amount to around 20%.

Click here to get a sample report (with full table of contents, tables and figures):-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=174

Prominent Key players of the Sparkling Wines market survey report:

E&J Gallo Winery

Constellation Brands Inc.

Pernod Ricard SA

Bronco Wine Company

Treasury Wine Estates

Accolade Wines Australia Limited

The Wine Group LLC

Casella Family Brands

Viña Concha y Toro SA

Caviro Soc. Co-op.

Need more information on our reporting methodology? Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=174

Key Segments Covered

Sales Channel Sparkling Wine Sales via Modern Trade Sparkling Wine Sales via Grocery Store Sparkling Wine Sales via Convenience Store Sparkling Wine Sales via E-Commerce Sparkling Wine Sales via Other Retail Formats

Body Type Light Bodied Sparkling Wine Medium Bodied Sparkling Wine Full-Bodied Sparkling Wine

Sweetness Level Extra-Brut Sparkling Wine Brut Sparkling Wine Extra Dry Sparkling Wine Demi-Sec Sparkling Wine



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Sparkling Wines Market report provide to the readers?

Sparkling Wines fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Sparkling Wines player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Sparkling Wines in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Sparkling Wines.

Full Access of this Report Is Available at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/174

The report covers following Sparkling Wines Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Sparkling Wines market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Sparkling Wines

Latest industry Analysis on Sparkling Wines Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Sparkling Wines Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Sparkling Wines demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Sparkling Wines major players

Sparkling Wines Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Sparkling Wines demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Sparkling Wines Market report include:

How the market for Sparkling Wines has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Sparkling Wines on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Sparkling Wines?

Why the consumption of Sparkling Wines highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

For More Insights of Fact.MR Trending Report:

https://www.newswire.co.kr/newsRead.php?no=922175

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,

Seoul,100-768

South Korea

Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583

Email: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL:https://blog.factmr.com/